A refreshed Cole Pouliot-Porter denies 36 shots to lead No. 12 Xaverian over No. 8 BC High in the second Catholic Conference Showcase

“Stopping 36 shots is tough, but with the boys supporting me, anything’s possible,” Pouliot-Porter said. “You have to power through. It’s not just for me, it’s for the team. Obviously, they did their job.”

The junior netminder turned in perhaps his finest performance of the season for the 12th-ranked Hawks, denying all 36 shots he faced in a 1-0 win over No. 8 BC High in the first of three Catholic Conference Showcase contests from the Canton Ice House on Sunday.

CANTON — Whenever his number was called, Cole Pouliot-Porter answered the bell for the Xaverian hockey team.

Pouliot-Porter had his first night off of the season in Xaverian’s previous game, a 4-2 win over Malden Catholic on Wednesday. Between the extra rest, as well as a tighter all-around effort in the defensive zone — something coach Dave Spinale said the team had been looking to clean up — BC High (4-4-1, 2-2) wound up suffering its second straight shutout loss.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“He hadn’t gotten to watch a game yet, he’d gone seven in a row,” Spinale said of Pouliot-Porter’s day off. “He was the difference today. He was dialed in and outstanding.”

Advertisement

Senior Liam Capplis supplied the lone goal of the contest for Xaverian (6-3, 3-2), scoring 2:33 into regulation. It was the lone blemish for Eagles junior netminder Christian Gonsalves (15 saves).

“It’s great for our league, we have a ton of fun,” Spinale said of the Catholic Conference Showcase, now in its second year. “Hopefully everyone gets a lot out of it. We love hosting it. It’s great to have everyone in the building and shows the strength in our league, the pride in our league.”

Top-ranked St. John’s Prep defeated Malden Catholic, 5-1, in the second game of the showcase. The Eagles poured in four straight goals to break open a tie midway through the middle frame in support of netminder AJ Farese, who was making his first varsity start for St. John’s Prep (8-1-1, 3-1). Jimmy Ayers, Aidan Holland, Harlan Graber, Christian Rosa, and Ben McGilvray scored against the Lancers (2-4-3, 1-3).

Advertisement

To close out the afternoon, second-ranked Catholic Memorial overcame 36 saves from Saint John’s (Shrewsbury) goalie Ryan Melanson to knock off the Pioneers, 4-1. Mike Corbett scored 31 seconds into regulation for the Knights (8-1, 3-1) and Joe Marchi added a power play strike at 2:09 of the second. But it wasn’t until Tyler Hamilton’s empty netter in the final minute of regulation that CM could breathe easy following a Sean Farrell goal for SJS (4-6-1, 1-4) late in the second period.