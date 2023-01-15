Senior Jenna Chaplain surpasses 200 career points as St. Mary’s girls’ hockey wins Nan Rheault Tournament by trouncing Scituate

The Assumption commit reached the 200-point mark eight minutes into the second period when she assisted classmate Maggie Pierce on the Spartans’ third goal

“It just goes to show her hard work and her dedication,” said St. Mary’s head coach Frank Pagliuca, who has coached Chaplain since she joined the team as a seventh grader. “She’s a great leader, she’s a great player, and, more importantly, she’s a great person.”

St. Mary’s senior captain Jenna Chaplain earned her 199th, 200th, and 201st career points Sunday afternoon at Martha’s Vineyard as the top-ranked Spartans won the Nan Rheault Tournament, defeating Scituate, 9-0, in the final.

“It was a great moment for her, she’s spent so much time with the program,” Pagliuca said. “It meant a lot to her and a lot to the program.”

Chaplain was able to celebrate the moment with her father, Spartans assistant coach Scott Chaplain.

“It was a family moment,” Pagliuca said.

Chaplain scored two goals as well, the first opening the scoring 11 minutes into the game and the second coming late in the second period. Pierce scored twice and added an assist, and Abbie Poole chipped in with two goals.

St. Mary’s (11-0-0) had three netminders combine for a shutout and played its entire roster in Pagliuca’s first trip with the Spartans to Martha’s Vineyard.

“It was a great, great environment. Great, great experience,” Pagliuca said. ”To have Jenna accomplish such a rare feat made it even more special for us.”

Martha’s Vineyard 6, Old Rochester 2 — Both Elle Mone and Alana Nevin contributed a goal and three assists each as the host Vineyarders (6-3-2) earned a nonleague win in the consolation game of the Nan Rheault Tournament.

Boys’ hockey

Catholic Memorial 4, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 1 — Third-period goals by Tyler Hamilton and Morgan Lenehan gave the second-ranked Knights (8-1) some breathing room as they finished off the Catholic Conference Showcase with a win over the Pioneers (4-6-1). Connor Fryberger and Mike Corbett also scored and Owen Watson made 14 saves.

Boys’ basketball

Mansfield 68, Bishop Feehan 55 — The sixth-ranked Hornets (10-1) overcame a 13-point halftime deficit to win a nonleague matchup. Johnny McCoy scored 21 points with eight assists, while Davon Sanders, Trevor Foley, and Chris Hill each had 14 points.

Peabody 67, Bishop Fenwick 43 — Anthony Forte had 20 points and five rebounds and Raphel Laurent contributed 19 points and five boards to lift the Tanners (8-2) to a nonconference win.

Xaverian 66, King Philip 40 — Junior Lorenzo Carrara scored 19 points, junior Luke Douglas added 11, and senior Danny Edgehille chipped in with 10 to lift the Hawks (4-3) to a nonleague win.

Girls’ basketball

Bridgewater-Raynham 42, Needham 41 — Reese Bartlett collected 16 points and four steals, Natalia Hall-Rosa scored 13 points, and Jenna Micciantuono scored 12 points and grabbed seven boards as the No. 17 Trojans (7-2) held on for a nonleague win.

Natick 55, Shrewsbury 42 — Senior captains Madi Forman (15 points) and Ally Burke (12 points) pushed the Red Hawks (3-6) to a nonleague win.

