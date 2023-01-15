A star performance from Tahlan Pettway spurred Worcester North over top-ranked Lawrence in an epic boys’ basketball battle

“We needed to match Lawrence’s intensity and physicality and we did,” said Worcester North coach Al Pettway. “We didn’t back down.”

Fittingly, the game came down to the final play, and when a game-tying 3-pointer from Lawrence’s Jonathan Ocasio rattled around the rim and fell out, Worcester North emerged with a 57-54 win over the top-ranked Lancers in a midseason showdown at the Citi Hoops Classic between two of the top teams in Division 1.

For 32 minutes, Lawrence and Worcester North exchanged body blows, displaying relentless defensive pressure, clutch shot-making, and highlight-reel athleticism in front of a packed house Sunday night at Emmanuel College.

The loss was the first of the season for Lawrence, which has rolled through the Merrimack Valley with a 10-0 record and was the top seed in the MIAA’s first power rankings release Friday. Worcester North, No. 8 in the MIAA rankings, improved to 10-2, with its only losses coming by single-digits to the top-ranked teams in Oklahoma (Broken Arrow) and Pennsylvania (Radnor).

Observations from the game:

▪ Both teams were engaged defensively from the opening-tip with full-court pressure, active hands, and constant contests at the rim, creating a physical and intense atmosphere. In the second quarter, North’s press created four turnovers, leading to a 13-0 run. Lawrence responded immediately by forcing three turnovers during a 9-0 run to cut the halftime deficit to 27-26.

Length, athleticism, and defense leading to offense were themes throughout.

“We have guys who are athletic and good guards,” said Pettway. “That’s what unique about this team. I always say when you have good guards and guys are athletic you are going to win a lot of games.”

Lawrence’s Igor Gonzalez (34) was just one example of the length and athleticism on display Sunday night at Emmanuel College. Carlin Stiehl

▪ North was without star guard Ty Tabales, who spent 18 days in Boston’s Children Hospital recently with a medical scare. Tabales was on the bench Sunday and the Polar Bears hope he can return later in the season. But back court mates Tahlan Pettway and Amir Jenkins stepped up in his absence.

Jenkins (10 points) finished a pair of acrobatic finishes in transition, while Pettway (16 points) splashed two huge triples in the second half before giving North a 56-52 lead in the final minute with a no-look assist to Teshaun Steele.

“Pettway was just a star tonight,” said Lawrence coach Jesus Moore. “He was the difference maker in the game for either team. Just really special.”

Worcester North's Tahlan Pettway (3) led all scorers with 16 points and handed out the most important assist of the night. Carlin Stiehl

▪ Lawrence’s depth was also on display as all ten players who saw time scored. Standout forward Marius Canery had a team-high 11 points, and Danny Reyes (6 points) and Nasiha Perez (10 points) made clutch baskets off the bench down the stretch.

The Lancer’s ability to rotate athletic players in and out of the lineup will make them a hard out in the state tournament.

Lawrence’s Nasiah Perez (5) manages to pass the ball after hitting the deck. Carlin Stiehl

▪ Lawrence beat Worcester North by one point the last time they played: the championship of the Lawrence Summer League. Both teams are familiar with one another and felt like Sunday’s game offered valuable lessons for the state tournament.

“Our goal is to play deep in the tournament and play at neutral sites in environments like this,” said Moore. “It was good for our kids to go through that and understand what this is like.”

Added Pettway, “I think this was a great test for both teams. It was a test to see where we stand in the state among the best teams in a rowdy environment.”

▪ There was a scuffle between the two teams as they went to the locker room at halftime. Players started pushing and shoving, and fans raced from the bleachers to join the dust up. After halftime, both teams met at mid court and shook hands before play resumed.

Fans stormed toward the locker rooms as a brief scuffle broke out at halftime. Carlin Stiehl

Lawrence’s Nasiah Perez (5) splits the defense for two of his 10 points. Carlin Stiehl