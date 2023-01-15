Start of Red Sox’ international amateur signing period features plenty of shortstop talent

The Red Sox are expected to reach agreements with roughly two dozen players from around the world on Sunday, with hopes that by 2027 or 2028, some of them may emerge as impact contributors in the big leagues.

Sunday is the opening of the 2023 international amateur signing period, when players who are 16 years of age and older can put their names on the dotted lines to start their professional careers. The agreements will not become official until approved by MLB, a process that typically takes a few days.

The group is headlined by Yoelin Cespedes, a 17-year-old infielder out of the Dominican Republic. Cespedes, who was scouted by Manny Nanita (the same Sox scout who led the process that brought Rafael Devers into the organization 10 years ago), is a 5-foot-9, 170-pound righthanded hitter with significant offensive upside. He’s impressed evaluators with an advanced offensive approach and compact swing that has produced uncommon plate discipline and exit velocities among this amateur class.

While he is expected to sign as a shortstop, it’s possible that his future will be at second or third. Cespedes is expected to receive a bonus of more than $1 million.

The Sox are also expected to agree to terms with Franklin Arias, a 17-year-old shortstop out of Venezuela. Arias – scouted by Alex Requena – is a 5-foot-10, 160-pound, righty who shows the potential for five tools that are average or better. He’s a standout defensive shortstop who shows excellent rhythm and instincts in the field, suggesting a player who can stick at the position. He’s not the same type of impact hitter as Cespedes but has a mature approach and projects to add strength, creating the possibility of a solid hitter with average power potential. Arias is expected to agree to a bonus in the mid-six figure range.

Another anticipated 17-year-old shortstop out of Venezuela, Yoiber Ruiz, is a defensive standout – a diminutive (5-foot-7, 150 pounds) righthanded hitter with a high baseball IQ, the potential for plus defense at short and the ability to move to center, and a contact-oriented line-drive approach that suggests a potential bottom-third-of-the-order hitter.

Adding to the list of middle-of-the-field players, the Sox are expected to sign Starlin Nuñez, a 17-year-old switch-hitter out of the Dominican Republic. At 5-foot-11 and 155 pounds, Nuñez is a twitchy athlete who runs well and should have the ability to move around the field defensively. He projects to add size and strength, creating intrigue about how his up-the-middle approach might evolve. Juan Carlos Calderon scouted him for the Sox.

The team is also expected to add Kleyver Salazar, a physically impressive (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) 16-year-old catcher out of Venezuela who is the brother of another Red Sox prospect, Johnfrank Salazar (who has recently added catching to his infield profile). Kleyver Salazar, scouted by Ramon Mora, recently moved from short to catcher, but shows natural feel and coordination behind the plate, and he shows significant righthanded power potential if he develops as a hitter.

Jesus Garcia is perhaps the most intriguing pitching prospect in the Sox’ anticipated signing class, a 17-year-old out of Venezuela who is 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds with room to add more. His size and arm action suggest a starter’s potential. As an amateur, he showed a high-80s to low-90s fastball that got swings and misses in the strike zone with a promising slider. If he can add a third pitch — most likely a changeup — he could develop in the rotation, but the fastball and slider combination would project well in the bullpen if his repertoire doesn’t expand.

The Red Sox have seen a number of international amateur signees emerge as impact players in recent years. Rafael Devers signed as a 16-year-old out of the Dominican Republic in 2013 and reached the big leagues four years later. While most of the attention will fall on the players like Cespedes who receive seven-figure bonuses, many top young Red Sox players, including righthander Brayan Bello and centerfielder/shortstop Ceddanne Rafaela, received five-figure bonuses but developed into standouts once in the system.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.