With the first major of the tennis season at hand, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek swings into action

“I’m always going to have this part of me that is a perfectionist. When I’m not feeling comfortable on court, it’s kind of hard to not be harsh,” Swiatek said at Melbourne Park, where she is the top-seeded woman for the Australian Open and scheduled to play Monday against Jule Niemeier in Rod Laver Arena as the tournament gets started.

One aspect she is striving to change at the moment? Being less tough on herself.

MELBOURNE, Australia — As well as everything is going so far for Iga Swiatek — the No. 1 ranking; three Grand Slam titles overall; a tour-high eight trophies and a 37-match winning streak in 2022 — the 21-year-old from Poland is always looking to improve.

“On the other hand, the most important thing is kind of to find this balance that, on court, for sure I want to get better and better, but off the court, the things that happen on the practice day don’t have to influence my whole day and my whole mood.”

A year ago, Swiatek reached the Australian Open semifinals for the first time.

“We care so much and we give ourselves to this sport, that it’s sometimes tough to find this balance between pushing oneself and easing up,” Swiatek said. “But I’m getting better at it, for sure.”

Swiatek has won two of the past three major championships — the French Open in June, then the U.S. Open in September, when she needed three sets to come back and beat Niemeier in the fourth round.

Niemeier, a 23-year-old from Germany currently ranked 69th, has made only three Grand Slam appearances, but those include a quarterfinal run at Wimbledon in July.

For the first time since 2020, the Australian Open is not expected to have any sort of COVID-19 restrictions in place. Testing, vaccines, masks and quarantines will not be required for spectators or players, and arenas can be filled to capacity after there were limits.