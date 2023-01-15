Congo’s army says church bomb kills 6, extremists suspected

GOMA, Congo — A suspected extremist attack at a church in eastern Congo killed at least six people and wounded more than a dozen others according to the country’s army.

A group linked to Islamic extremists was suspected of being responsible for a bomb that went off in the Pentecostal church in the North Kivu province town of Kasindi, military spokesperson Anthony Mwalushayi told The Associated Press by phone.

A Kenyan national found at the scene without documents was detained, Mwalushayi said.