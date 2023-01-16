19 dead, dozens injured in Senegal road crash

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A bus swerved to avoid hitting a donkey and collided with a truck, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens of others in Senegal on Monday, authorities said.

The collision happened near Ngeun Sarr in the country's north, President Macky Sall tweeted.

“Yet another fatal accident on our roads," he said. “My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Speedy recovery to the injured."