Authorities expand radius of search for missing Brookfield woman

Tee, 35, was last seen leaving a home near Lewis Field on Main Street in Brookfield Jan. 10 on foot. She was reported missing on Jan. 13 by family members, officials said.

Brookfield police will be expanding the radius of their search for missing woman Brittany Tee by 2 to 3 miles on Tuesday, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early said Monday.

Early said at a press conference outside the Brookfield Police Department that that the gap between when Tee was last seen and when she was reported missing is because of a miscommunication between family members where they initially thought they knew where she was.

Brookfield police are in touch with Apple and Facebook to look for electronic evidence, as Tee had her phone with her, Early said.

He added that authorities have conducted with interviews with people both inside and outside of the town on Tee’s whereabouts.

The case is still being investigated as a missing persons case and not as a crime scene.

Tee was described as being about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat, a hoodie, jeans, and workboots, according to State Police.

Investigators asked anyone in Brookfield with video of Tee to contact police and check sheds, barns, or garages.

“We’re all praying for a safe return for Brittany, and we’re going to do everything we can to bring her home safely,” said Brookfield Police Chief, Mike Blanchard.

