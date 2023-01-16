Boston man facing multiple charges after State Police allegedly find guns, drugs in vehicle

The trooper “removed Williams from the driver’s seat” after finding that Williams did not have a driver’s license and was listed by the Boston Regional Intelligence Center as possibly being in possession of illegal firearms, the statement said.

Michael Williams, 31, was driving a gray BMW when a trooper pulled him over about 3 a.m. at the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and McLellan Street near the Franklin Park Zoo for allegedly speeding and running a red light, State Police said in a statement .

A Boston man is facing charges after police allegedly seized multiple weapons, counterfeit credit cards, and drugs from his car after he fled on foot from a traffic stop on Blue Hill Avenue early Monday morning, officials said.

When Williams was out of the car, the trooper allegedly saw a gun on the floor of the vehicle, the statement said. As the trooper attempted to arrest Williams, he allegedly took off running, leading to a pursuit that lasted several hours, the statement.

Williams was eventually located and placed under arrest, the statement said. Police searched his vehicle and allegedly found a Glock 17 pistol loaded with 18 rounds of ammunition and modified to fire automatically, an AR-15 style rifle loaded 30 rounds of ammunition, and more than a pound of marijuana, the statement said.

State Police also allegedly found multiple new credit cards in Williams’ wallet that did not have his name on them, the statement said.

State Police said Williams will be arraigned in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court on multiple firearms charges, as well as speeding, failure to stop, resisting arrest, trespassing, possession of counterfeit credit cards, and possession of a Class D substance with intent to distribute.





