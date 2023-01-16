Boston police make arrest made in connection with 2007 murder of Dorchester woman

David Pena, 33, was flown out from Baker County Detention Center in Florida on an outstanding warrant from Dorchester District Court on a murder charge stemming from McGuyer’s death. After he arrived in Boston, officials learned Pena was also wanted on an outstanding warrant from Suffolk Superior Court on cocaine trafficking charges, according to a statement from Boston police.

Boston police made an arrest Saturday in connection with the 2007 murder of 32-year-old Felicia McGuyer.

McGuyer was last seen Oct. 7, 2007, on Roxton Street in Dorchester. She left behind her 10-year-old son, police said. It was not clear Monday when the investigation shifted from a missing person case to a homicide.

In a 2013 statement asking the public for information, Boston police said, “McGuyer’s family is concerned for her safety and well-being. It is not common behavior for McGuyer to be out of touch with her son, other family and friends.”

In 2017, officials received new information which led them to search a wooded area near West Roxbury in connection with her disappearance, according to news reports at the time.

Pena will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

