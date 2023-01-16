Expect slick travel in some places today, and warmer temperatures later this week

This happens when weather systems move from the northeast towards the southwest and is caused when the jet stream gets itself into a configuration that prevents storms from traversing the region in a more typical fashion. We’ve had a storm system stuck out in the ocean east of the mid-Atlantic, eventually combining with another low-pressure area in Eastern Canada. The interaction between all of this atmospheric noise has allowed clouds and precipitation to rotate south.

Our weather has been relatively unsettled during the past several days and will continue for our MLK holiday. Although most weather moves generally west to east across the country, occasionally things move backward or what we call retrograde.

Parts of northern New England may see icy conditions. Handout

You’ve probably noticed a smattering of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain over the past day or so, and another batch of that precipitation will cross the area today. This type of pattern can produce areas where you get a coating to an inch or two of frozen precipitation, snow, and sleet, and travel can at times be briefly slippery. But it’s also not a pattern that produces steady snow or sleet in a uniform area.

Some slick travel is possible Monday because of expected bands of snow and sleet. Dave Epstein

There are winter weather advisories posted for the North and South Shores, the most likely areas to see most of the bands of precipitation. That said, this weather will be more of a nuisance than anything else, but watch for slick travel at times. This entire system will begin to resume its normal trajectory and head out to see later today and overnight, and that will set up a warming trend.

Warmer-than-average temperatures are likely Tuesday and Wednesday this week. NOAA

Temperatures will get into the 40s for several days this week along with more sunshine. These temperatures continue to be on the high side for this time of year and make it less likely that we will see any snow in the short run.

The pattern is active however and at the end of the week another weather system is going to approach the area from the south, and depending on the amount of cold air, some of the region could see snow. The most likely spots of course will be northern New England.

Snow and rain are likely Thursday night across New England. WeatherBell

It’s early in the game to know whether this will be a significant weather maker or not. The ski areas could use any natural snow, and there’s definitely the possibility of that later this week.

Our weather pattern remains active with another possible storm early next week. The forecast continues at or above average in terms of temperature, but remember that even in a relatively mild pattern you can still get snow.

And I am starting to see some signs of a change in this mild regime as we close out January and begin February. Early indications for average or colder-than-average conditions are starting to show up. More on that in the coming weeks.



