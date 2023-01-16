Like his predecessor, Wu’s incoming street violence prevention guru aims to focus on root causes

Dealing with the fallout of so many killings in his line of work had taken an emotional toll.

He knew both men. He played basketball during his Roxbury youth with one, and worked in the early part of his career with the other. (He declined to name either man.) And now, after their deaths, Faulk, 41, found himself “crying uncontrollably, really feeling horrible.” He knew he needed to take a break from his role as Mayor Michelle Wu’s senior adviser for public safety.

Two recent killings in Boston hit home for Rufus Faulk. He has spent almost two decades on the front lines of preventing bloodshed in the city, but these homicides were particularly personal.

”It’s probably time for me to step back,” he said during a recent interview.

Rufus Faulk, at a No Books No Ball community event at the Orchard Garden School in Boston in 2017. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Faulk, who was first appointed to a municipal public safety role in 2019 under then-mayor Martin J. Walsh, is leaving in February, bringing change to a key City Hall post that helps shape the city’s handling of street violence. Succeeding him is Isaac Yablo, a 28-year-old Hyde Park resident who counts Faulk as a friend and mentor and who currently works in the city’s Office of Black Male Advancement.

Both men have similar motivations for pursuing their careers and near-identical views on what drives street violence in Boston: poverty, lack of opportunity, racial segregation, and systemic racism.

In his role, Faulk said he helped keep the mayor informed of what is happening on the streets, how the city is addressing the root causes of the bloodshed, and how it could do better. He also helped develop antiviolence strategies around events that have acted as a backdrop for shootings in years past, such as the Fourth of July or annual ethnic festivals, he said.

Like Faulk, Yablo sees his charge in his new role as working to reduce risk factors that lead to violence.

“I’m very data driven ... if it’s not data driven, it’s a dog and pony show, we’re just going in circles,” Yablo said.

Brother Donnell Singleton, who has worked with Faulk and Yablo in the violence interruption field, said the two men share attributes and experiences: Both are “exceptionally intelligent and caring,” have been in the trenches with street outreach workers and youth involved in violence, and are very responsive to e-mails and phone calls, even when they know the conversations will be difficult.

Faulk, with his involvement in basketball leagues and local nonprofits, seems to know everyone in the city, Singleton said.

”He understands all the dynamics from the gangs and the schools because he lived it,” he said.

And, with Yablo succeeding Faulk, Singleton added, “Nothing is going to miss a beat.”

Still, there will be a transition for the position that essentially acts as the mayor’s chief public safety guru. If nothing else, the $127,000-a-year post will undergo a slight title tweak: senior adviser for community safety — not public safety. The title change is intended to embody the city’s “public health approach” to curbing street violence, according to Yablo.

Wu said the role is intended to operate at the nerve center of municipal operations, incorporating views from various city agencies into a cohesive strategy to prevent violence and bolster “pathways to opportunity.”

She said she was grateful for Faulk’s leadership, saying he had “a real impact in reshaping how we think about public safety and violence prevention and community building.”

Wu anticipates Yablo will work to break down silos in city government and “take an analytical eye to what has been working well and what needs more collaboration.”

Yablo assumes his new role after a year in which violent and property crime in Boston dipped by 2 percent compared to 2021, according to police statistics. There were 41 homicides in 2022, one more than in 2021, but still under the five-year average of 49. And there were fewer shooting victims in Boston last year. In 2022, 180 people were shot in the city, down from 197 in 2021. Yablo is quick to point out that whether last year’s crime trends will continue into 2023 remains to be seen.

Compared to other major American cities, crime in Boston is low. But, as Yablo noted, “When you live on a street that has shootings on it every year ... you don’t really want to hear that our numbers are better than Baltimore, Philly, or Chicago.”

During a recent interview in City Hall, Yablo said he wants to continue the work Faulk is doing, including a weekly safety task force meeting that brings together officials from city departments, including Boston Public Schools and the Police Department, to address the risks faced by the city’s youth.

The idea of the meeting is to encourage collaboration regarding how best to tackle violence in Boston, Yablo said. Cutting through the city’s bureaucracy can pose a challenge at times, and communication among the numerous entities that deal with street violence and the trauma it generates can always improve, he said.

The son of two MIT professors, Yablo was never involved in gangs or organized criminal activity but saw it up close and said he always knew he wanted to help people get out of that life. Yablo grew up in Cambridgeport, which he described as the area where if “you go looking for [street life], you will find it.”

Currently, he is a PhD candidate at the University of Massachusetts Boston’s sociology department, where his research is focusing on, among other aspects, gangs — specifically within Boston’s Cape Verdean communities. Yablo said he would like to build a timeline tracking how violence started within those local communities.

Broadly speaking, gangs nowadays — in Boston and elsewhere in the nation — tend to be much less hierarchical than they were in decades past, Yablo said. And gangland turf wars do not really fuel the city’s current street violence, he said, retaliation does. Boston crews will beef over social media taunts or even music videos that include disses, he said.

Still, the average age of a shooting victim in Boston in recent years is over 25, according to Yablo, which means there are more factors underpinning local street violence than simply teens enraged over insulting TikToks.

“It’s not that violence is just spreading all over the city,” he said. “It’s a very small number of areas and individuals.”

For Faulk’s part, he said trauma can have a cascading effect if it’s not healed. On the streets, the perpetrators of violence were often at one point victims of violence themselves.

“That means the smallest of disagreements can spiral into a violent act,” Faulk said.

Faulk got involved in street outreach work in his early 20s after seeing too many people not reach their 21st birthday. Faulk, who holds a doctorate in law and policy from Northeastern University, said he wanted to “give back to a neighborhood that had given me so much.”

For years, he did just that.

“It was just time” to step away, he said. “The city of Boston is so small, every incident of violence and homicide, it’s one degree of separation.”

His next job has yet to solidify, Faulk said. For now, he’ll spend time with his family — particularly his 9-year-old daughter — and find moments to “take a deep breath ... sit down and be still.”

Travis Andersen of Globe staff contributed to this report.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.