Melrose teachers vote to ratify new contract

By Ashley Soebroto Globe Correspondent,Updated January 16, 2023, 41 minutes ago
Cameron Wickles; 8; a second grader in the Melrose schools holding a sign as teachers and parents celebrate after Melrose teachers and the Melrose School Committee reached a tentative three-year contract agreement Saturday night during a rally at Memorial Knoll Park. Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe StaffMatthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Melrose public school teachers on Monday overwhelmingly approved a new three-year contract, with 97 percent of members voting in favor, MEA President Lisa Donovan said.

Margaret Driscoll, chairwoman of the Melrose school committee, said in a statement that the board was “very pleased” and would vote on the contract Thursday.

The two sides reached an agreement on a new contract Saturday, a day after a supermajority of union workers authorized a strike if both groups did not reach an agreement by Tuesday.

The new contract will include more compensation and guarantees additional preparation and planning time for teachers, according to a joint statement released Saturday night.

“Our membership is thrilled for this year-long contract to be over, and ecstatic to be back in the classroom tomorrow morning,” Donovan said.








Ashley Soebroto can be reached at ashley.soebroto@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ashsoebroto.

