Melrose teachers vote to ratify new contract

Melrose public school teachers on Monday overwhelmingly approved a new three-year contract, with 97 percent of members voting in favor, MEA President Lisa Donovan said.

Margaret Driscoll, chairwoman of the Melrose school committee, said in a statement that the board was “very pleased” and would vote on the contract Thursday.

The two sides reached an agreement on a new contract Saturday, a day after a supermajority of union workers authorized a strike if both groups did not reach an agreement by Tuesday.