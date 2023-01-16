Northborough nurse sentenced for tampering with patient’s morphine

A registered nurse was sentenced in federal court last week for tampering with morphine prescribed to a patient in her care at a Worcester County nursing home, according to the Massachusetts US Attorney’s office.

Gwen Rider, 43, was sentenced to 52 months in prison and three years of supervised release. In March 2022, the Northborough woman had pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product and one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and deception.

During her night shift that started around 11 p.m. the night of Nov. 6, 2020, Rider removed some of the liquid from a bottle of morphine sulfate prescribed to a patient with dementia and added water to the remaining supply. Rider, who was on duty in a specialized unit for residents suffering from dementia, ended her shift at 7 a.m. the following morning.