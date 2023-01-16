Officials unsure of timeline for Heath Street reopening after water main break

A spokesperson for the Boston Water and Sewer Commission said a coupling on a new section of the 36-inch main loosened after the pipe shifted when water pressure returned, causing a leak. Crews had to remove the water that leaked in and depressurize the pipe before beginning repairs on the loose coupling — a piece used to connect two pipes, he said.

The Boston Water and Sewer Commission expressed doubts Monday as to whether a portion of Heath Street in Jamaica Plain would be reopened in time for the morning commute after a broken water main tore a hole in the roadway Saturday .

“The repair is going very well, and fingers-crossed that we’re almost there,” the spokesperson, Stephen Mulloney, said in an update about 5 p.m.

The 3-foot water main broke early Saturday morning near 240 Heath St., causing water to gush into the street and forcing 15 residents from their homes. After the water stopped flowing, a portion of the roadway collapsed from the breach.

Crews worked through the weekend trying to repair the water main in time for a contractor to repave the damaged section of the street. The BWSC said on Sunday that it hoped to begin repaving on Monday morning, but those plans were nixed when problems arose with the loose coupling.

More than a dozen workers were in the street Monday afternoon, which was blocked off with a police barricade and caution tape. The cracked asphalt covering the water main had been removed, leaving a gaping hole in the street several feet deep.

Mulloney said that BWSC is in contact with officials at James W. Hennigan K-8 School, which is across the street from the damage.

“We will make sure that, regardless, the children have access,” Mulloney said in a phone interview. “The school is well-aware of the situation.”

Globe correspondent Nick Stoico contributed to this report.

