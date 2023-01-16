Fire breaks out at Wolfeboro, NH grocery store

About half a dozen fire departments battled a three-alarm fire Monday night at Hunter’s Shop ‘n Save in Wolfeboro, NH, authorities said.

All hands are on deck, said a firefighter who answered the phone at the Wolfeboro Fire Rescue Department at around 10 p.m. The cause of the fire was unknown at that time, he said.

The family-owned grocery store, located at 60 South Main St., has sister stores in Glen, NH and Gray, Maine, according to the store’s website.