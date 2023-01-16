Two teens, 13 and 17, arrested for stabbing in Downtown Boston

Boston police responded at 7:40 p.m. to reports of the stabbing near 141 Tremont St. Officers at the scene spoke with the victim, who said that the two assailants, a 13-year-old and a 17-year old, ran towards Temple Place, according to a statement from police.

Two Boston teens were arrested Sunday night after stabbing a person and fleeing on foot, officials said.

The two boys boarded an MBTA bus near Tremont and Avery Streets before they were apprehended, police said. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, the statement said. Police refused to provide the victim’s age.

Both teens will be facing charges of delinquent to wit, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and delinquent to wit, joint venture. They will be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court, police said.

