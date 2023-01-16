fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two teens, 13 and 17, arrested for stabbing in Downtown Boston

By Kate Armanini Globe Correspondent,Updated January 16, 2023, 49 minutes ago

Two Boston teens were arrested Sunday night after stabbing a person and fleeing on foot, officials said.

Boston police responded at 7:40 p.m. to reports of the stabbing near 141 Tremont St. Officers at the scene spoke with the victim, who said that the two assailants, a 13-year-old and a 17-year old, ran towards Temple Place, according to a statement from police.

The two boys boarded an MBTA bus near Tremont and Avery Streets before they were apprehended, police said. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, the statement said. Police refused to provide the victim’s age.

Advertisement

Both teens will be facing charges of delinquent to wit, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and delinquent to wit, joint venture. They will be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court, police said.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video