The curious cases of the mishandled classified documents

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed Robert Hur special counsel to handle the Biden investigation. The specifics of former president Donald Trump’s documents and Biden’s documents are worlds apart, as anyone can gather if they look at the reported facts of the cases. Obfuscation by the House speaker and other Republicans are attempts to protect the former president and encourage people to think everyone in government is corrupt. They are not.

Re “Document revelations put Biden on the defensive: Besides facing probe, he now loses high ground on issue hurting Trump” (Page A1, Jan. 13): The discovery of classified documents at Joe Biden’s home and office are not a “major political blow” to the president unless the media, including the Globe, toe Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s party line. Putting this article on Friday’s front page gives traction to McCarthy.

Angela Nielsen

Newton Highlands





Does our government have no system for tracking these materials?

While the actions of Joe Biden and Donald Trump are rightly being scrutinized, the apparently unexplored question about the current and former presidents’ respective mishandling of classified materials is this: What is the system for tracking and controlling the use of such documents and why did it fail? How can it be possible that the exact location of any and all classified material is not always known?

In former president Trump’s case, the National Archives discovered that some documents were missing; it appears that there were also documents in Trump’s possession that the National Archives was unaware of. In the case of Biden, his staff discovered the documents in two separate locations. Nobody else in government seemed to know they were even missing. How can that be?

What other documents might be missing, unbeknownst to those who are supposed to be maintaining their security? Scary.

Jack Finn

Framingham





What gives? Libraries are more on top of things.

The last time I took a book out of my local library, I had to check it out with the librarian, and it had a return date. Don’t we have a similar system for our top secret classified documents or can they be taken without knowledge or recording?

These documents date to when Joe Biden was vice president, and that is more than six years ago (“The public deserves answers from Biden on classified documents,” Editorial, Jan. 13). If they weren’t discovered and turned over, would anyone have known that they were missing? I think we all would agree there might be a better way to handle our country’s classified documents.

Joe Larcano

Medford