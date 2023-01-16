Bruins celebrate David Krejci’s 1,000th NHL game by steamrolling Flyers

He may have been thinking, “Please drop the puck.”

Krejci had gone to the bench and sat down. He nodded. The fans were on their feet. He waved.

After David Krejci won the opening draw and skated the opening shift, public address announcer Jake Zimmer announced that the veteran Bruins center was playing in his 1,000th game.

Krejci (three assists) and the Bruins made quick work of the Flyers, chasing netminder Carter Hart and cruising to a 6-0 win Monday at TD Garden.

Pavel Zacha (two goals) and David Pastrnak were the beneficiaries of Krejci setups in the first 40 minutes, the Bruins building a 4-0 lead on the overmatched visitors.

Pastrnak struck again 36 seconds into the third, a one-time blast on a power play. Krejci was in the slot, letting a Brad Marchand feed from the corner slide through him into Pastrnak’s office.

That was Pastrnak’s 35th goal, pulling him within two of Connor McDavid for the league lead.

Now 34-5-4, the Bruins lead the Maple Leafs by 13 points in the Atlantic Division. They are 23-0-1 when leading after two periods and 21-1-3 at home.

They refused to let the Flyers — who came in winners of three in a row, and seven of their last eight —bother Jeremy Swayman. The netminder stopped all 29 shots he saw.

Perhaps in a tribute to Krejci’s ability to control time and space, the clock on the TD Garden video board was accidentally frozen in the opening minutes of the game. The Bruins put up a “1″ at 4:38, and of course, No. 46 had a hand in it.

Off a Tony DeAngelo turnover, Krejci found Zacha (fresh off signing a four-year, $19 million extension) with a pass out wide. Zacha curled around the Philly D and hit Pastrnak for a tap-in at the far side of Hart’s cage.

Krejci had the primary assist on the 2-0 goal. The finisher was Zacha, with an exclamation point. The $4.75 million man got so much on his one-timer from the top of the right circle that he fell over.

In the second period, the Bruins scored twice in 46 seconds to make it a rout.

David Krejci acknowledged the crowd when it cheered him early in the game. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

It was 3-0 after Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk worked the Flyers in the defensive zone for an easy exit. Because McAvoy used his partner, who was running legal interference, to draw the Flyers deeper into the forecheck, the Bruins had a three-on-two the other way.

The visitors, scrambling to recover, couldn’t get in front of a Grzelcyk point shot. Brad Marchand outflanked Ivan Provorov in front of the net for the rebound, finishing with a backhand tuck at 3:55 of the period.

Zacha scored his second off a Philly defender, tossing the puck to the middle as Krejci and Pastrnak were driving the net.

That was all for Hart, who allowed four goals on 16 shots and had little help.

Philadelphia couldn’t generate attack or emotion. When pesky Travis Konecny threw a jab at Nick Foligno late in the second, he dropped the gloves with Foligno but seemed to think better of it. He held on tight.

The Flyers bench yelled across the ice at Foligno, who yelled back. He and Konecny chatted with each other while in their respective penalty boxes.

A.J. Greer was sent off for boarding local fan favorite DeAngelo — who was heartily booed during the pregame lineup announcement — and Nicolas Deslauriers, one of the few remaining tough guys in the game, started swinging. Eventually there were three Flyers in the box, and two Bruins, but it didn’t matter.

At 8:04, Grzelcyk fired a wrister from the right circle, off a cross-zone dish from McAvoy, to make it 6-0.

The Bruins should expect more resistance in a couple of days, when they visit the Islanders (Wednesday) and Rangers (Thursday).

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.