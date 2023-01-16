Cardinals hire ex-Patriots scout Monti Ossenfort as team’s new general manager

The 44-year-old Ossenfort has spent the past three seasons as director of player personnel for the Tennessee Titans. Before that, he spent 15 seasons with the Patriots, helping the franchise win four Super Bowls. In 21 seasons, his teams have made the playoffs 16 times.

“It was critically important for us to find the right person to lead us as general manager and there is no doubt in my mind that we have that in Monti Ossenfort,” Bidwill said in a statement. “He possesses every attribute of a successful GM — passion, leadership, intelligence, work ethic — and his extensive experience has clearly prepared him for this role. We could not be more thrilled to have Monti and his family joining the Cardinals.”

Last week, Bidwill said he had interviewed two internal candidates — Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris — for the GM job. He then made the decision to go outside the organization to replace Keim, who had been with the team since 1999 and was the team’s general manager since 2013.

Ossenfort will be charged with building a winning team around quarterback Kyler Murray, who signed a $230.5 million contract last offseason that could keep him with the franchise through 2028. Murray missed the final month of the season after tearing the ACL in his right knee and could also miss the beginning of next season.

The Cardinals also have the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

Ossenfort is expected to be introduced on Tuesday at the team facility.

Panthers talking to Payton

The Carolina Panthers have received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their vacant head coaching position, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Panthers have also requested permission to speak to Philadelphia Eagles defensive consultant Vic Fangio, New York Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel, and New Orleans Saints defensive backs coach Kris Richard for their defensive coordinator position. Steve Wilks was the Panthers interim head coach this season and Al Holcomb the interim defensive coordinator. The 59-year-old Payton is also expected to speak to both Denver and Houston about their head coaching vacancies. New Orleans would likely receive significant draft pick compensation before agreeing to allow Payton to join another NFC South team. Payton won the division seven times with the Saints and the Super Bowl in the 2009 season, amassing a 152-89 record . . . The Cleveland Browns began the second week of their search for a new defensive coordinator by interviewing their fourth candidate, Seattle associate head coach Sean Desai. The 39-year-old, with the Seahawks for one season after serving as Chicago’s defensive coordinator in 2021, visited the Browns’ training facility two days after the Seahawks were eliminated from the playoffs. The Browns already have met with former Lions coach and Titans senior adviser Jim Schwartz, Steelers defensive assistant Brian Flores, and Eagles passing game coordinator Dennard Wilson.

Quarterback futures

The Baltimore Ravens head into an offseason that will put this proud franchise to the test, with Lamar Jackson’s rookie contract now expired, and the big question around the league being whether he and the Ravens can finally reach a long-term deal. “You can’t let a guy like him go,” defensive lineman Calais Campbell said the day after Baltimore’s 24-17 loss in Cincinnati. Although Tyler Huntley performed gamely both Sunday and since Jackson injured his knee on Dec. 4, it’s easy to wonder what the Ravens would have been capable of with a healthy Jackson, who eventually tweeted that the injury was a PCL sprain and said the knee was unstable. Baltimore could choose to bring Jackson back for next season on the franchise tag, but then both team and player would be spending another year under this cloud of uncertainty about his future . . . Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said he fully expects quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back and “100 percent ready to go” next season after two concussions cost him five games this year, including Sunday’s playoff loss in Buffalo. Despite that, Tagovailoa posted career highs in passing yards (3,548), touchdowns (25), completion percentage (64.8), and passer rating (105.5) in his third NFL season. The Dolphins will first need to decide whether to pick up his fifth-year option, which would be guaranteed even if he is injured again, then whether to offer him an extension.