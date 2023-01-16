Cowboys kicker Brett Maher misses four straight extra points

TAMPA, Fla. — Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed his first four extra-point attempts in Monday night’s NFC wild-card game against Tampa Bay, becoming the first player in NFL history to miss as many as three in a playoff game.

Maher’s misses were the only thing going wrong for the Cowboys, who led the Buccaneers, 31-6, after Maher finally connected in the fourth quarter.

Maher made 50 of 53 extra points in the regular season, missing his last one in Week 18 — meaning he missed five in a row. He was wide right on his first two kicks Monday night, pulled his third try wide left, and then hit the top of the right upright on his fourth attempt.