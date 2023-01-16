Cowboys kicker Brett Maher misses four straight extra points

TAMPA, Fla. — Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed his first four extra-point attempts in Monday night’s NFC wild-card game against Tampa Bay, becoming the first player in NFL history to miss as many as three in a playoff game.
Maher’s misses were the only thing going wrong for the Cowboys, who led the Buccaneers, 31-6, after Maher finally connected in the fourth quarter.
Maher made 50 of 53 extra points in the regular season, missing his last one in Week 18 — meaning he missed five in a row. He was wide right on his first two kicks Monday night, pulled his third try wide left, and then hit the top of the right upright on his fourth attempt.
After Dallas opted against a field goal on a fourth-and-4 from the Tampa 18-yard line, Dak Prescott hit a wide-open CeeDee Lamb for a touchdown and Maher made his fifth PAT try.
Maher was solid on field goals this season, going 29 of 32 (90.6 percent) — including 9 of 11 from 50 yards or more, with a long of 60.