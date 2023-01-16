Derrick White is good to go for Celtics after Saturday’s collision with Marcus Smart

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Derrick White was all smiles a couple of days after sustaining what initially looked to be a serious neck injury. His collision with teammate Marcus Smart four minutes into the Celtics’ win over the Hornets Saturday sent him to the locker room for examination.

He was scratched for the remainder of that game but bounced back quickly, starting for the Celtics in their MLK Day rematch with the Hornets at Spectrum Center Monday.

White was looking to pass in front of the Celtics bench and bent over with the ball just as Smart was trying to pass him, and the 230-pound Smart rammed into White’s head and neck area. He lay on the court for several moments before being helped to the locker room.