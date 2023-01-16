Derrick White is good to go for Celtics after Saturday’s collision with Marcus Smart

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Derrick White was all smiles a couple of days after sustaining what initially looked to be a serious neck injury. His collision with teammate Marcus Smart four minutes into the Celtics’ win over the Hornets Saturday sent him to the locker room for examination.
He was scratched for the remainder of that game but bounced back quickly, starting for the Celtics in their MLK Day rematch with the Hornets at Spectrum Center Monday.
White was looking to pass in front of the Celtics bench and bent over with the ball just as Smart was trying to pass him, and the 230-pound Smart rammed into White’s head and neck area. He lay on the court for several moments before being helped to the locker room.
He recovered quickly, and was available Monday with no restrictions.
“It was like a stinger, whiplash, but I started feeling better later on,” White said. “It hurt. I really didn’t know what was going on, but the training staff came and they were asking questions about whether I could move everything. I never worried about that because I knew I could move everything, but then after that, it was try to figure out what’s next.”
White said Smart apologized for the collision.
“I knew it was Smart that hit me, actually,” White said. “It was kind of a freak accident. It was kind of a weird play, and stuff like that happens from time to time, and thankfully I’m all right.
“I was pretty stiff and sore, but I feel good, moving my head, no pain, so I’m good now.”
Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.