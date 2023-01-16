EMass boys’ basketball: Pointing the way for two wins, Charlestown freshman guard Jaylen Hunter-Coleman headlines Players of the Week

Jaylen Hunter-Coleman, Charlestown — The freshman point guard was at the center of a pair of marquee wins over Burke and Andover, recording 33 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists in Thursday’s 84-68 win over the Bulldogs before scoring a team-high 19 points in Saturday’s 56-54 victory at Andover.

Nick Martinez, Malden Catholic — The 6-foot-3 senior guard from Malden led the Lancers in scoring in three wins, averaging 22 points per game as MC improved to 10-0 with double-digit victories over Catholic Memorial, Xaverian, and Tech Boston.

Sean O’Leary, Franklin — Amid a breakout junior season, the forward recorded another productive week by averaging 26.5 points per game as the Panthers remained undefeated with Hockomock wins over Sharon (78-51) and North Attleborough (72-59).