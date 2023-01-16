EMass boys’ basketball: Pointing the way for two wins, Charlestown freshman guard Jaylen Hunter-Coleman headlines Players of the Week

Jaylen Hunter-Coleman, Charlestown — The freshman point guard was at the center of a pair of marquee wins over Burke and Andover, recording 33 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists in Thursday’s 84-68 win over the Bulldogs before scoring a team-high 19 points in Saturday’s 56-54 victory at Andover.
Nick Martinez, Malden Catholic — The 6-foot-3 senior guard from Malden led the Lancers in scoring in three wins, averaging 22 points per game as MC improved to 10-0 with double-digit victories over Catholic Memorial, Xaverian, and Tech Boston.
Sean O’Leary, Franklin — Amid a breakout junior season, the forward recorded another productive week by averaging 26.5 points per game as the Panthers remained undefeated with Hockomock wins over Sharon (78-51) and North Attleborough (72-59).
Advertisement
Michael Porter, Scituate — A 3-0 week for the Sailors featured a strong showing from the team’s leading scorer; the junior forward averaged 22.3 points per game, highlighted by a 27-point performance in Friday’s 74-63 win over rival Duxbury.
Cedric Rodriguez, Burlington — The junior forward set a school record with 10 made 3-pointers during a 37-point outburst in Friday’s 75-57 win over Melrose and also scored a team-high 17 points in Tuesday’s 54-52 win over Arlington.
Tristan Rodriguez, Archbishop Williams — The point guard from Braintree netted 34 points in Tuesday’s 94-61 win over Latin Academy and then added 25 points in Friday’s 87-73 win over Arlington Catholic, helping the Archies stay unbeaten.