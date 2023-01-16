Former Red Sox infielder Travis Shaw calls it a career

Former Red Sox corner infielder Travis Shaw, who also played for the Brewers and Blue Jays, announced his retirement at age 32 Monday.
A ninth-round pick by the Red Sox in 2011 out of Kent State — three years after the club selected him in the 32nd round out of Washington High School in Ohio — Shaw was called up midway through the 2015 season and provided a spark, clubbing 13 home runs in 65 games with an .813 OPS.
He was christened the “Mayor of Ding Dong City” by popular Red Sox blogger Jared Carrabis, a nickname Shaw embraced and which followed him the rest of his career.
To the game of baseball, Thank you! 💙 pic.twitter.com/M2aBpppx9G— Travis Shaw (@travis_shaw21) January 16, 2023
The following season he became a regular with the Red Sox, splitting his 145 games between third and first base and hitting .242 with 16 home runs and 71 RBIs. He was traded that offseason the Brewers as part of a four-player package for reliever Tyler Thornburg.
Shaw flourished in Milwaukee, clubbing 63 home runs the next two seasons. He struggled in his walk year, 2019, hitting just .157 in 86 games and signed as a free agent with the Blue Jays, playing 50 games in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
After returning to the Brewers for 56 games in 2021, he was waived and the Red Sox reacquired him in August. He played seven games last season before being designated for assignment.
He finished his eight-year career with a .237/.319/.437 line with 114 home runs and 366 RBIs.
