Former Red Sox infielder Travis Shaw calls it a career

Former Red Sox corner infielder Travis Shaw, who also played for the Brewers and Blue Jays, announced his retirement at age 32 Monday.

A ninth-round pick by the Red Sox in 2011 out of Kent State — three years after the club selected him in the 32nd round out of Washington High School in Ohio — Shaw was called up midway through the 2015 season and provided a spark, clubbing 13 home runs in 65 games with an .813 OPS.

He was christened the “Mayor of Ding Dong City” by popular Red Sox blogger Jared Carrabis, a nickname Shaw embraced and which followed him the rest of his career.