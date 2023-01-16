fb-pixel Skip to main content
Here are the dates and times for the divisional round of the AFC playoffs

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated January 16, 2023, 1 hour ago
Josh Allen and the Bills will host the Bengals.Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

With the Bengals’ win over the Ravens Sunday night, the AFC divisional schedule is set:

The fourth-seeded Jaguars will travel to Kansas City to meet the top-seeded Chiefs at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 (NBC), while the third-seeded Bengals will meet the No. 2 seed Bills in Buffalo on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 3 p.m. (CBS).

The NFC divisional round will be set following Monday’s contest between Dallas and Tampa Bay.

