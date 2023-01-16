Jayson Tatum erupts for 51 points as Celtics sweep away Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What can uplift the Celtics at any particular moment is Jayson Tatum’s ability to make shots in flurries. The Charlotte Hornets were pushing the Celtics until the final minutes, despite Boston leading the entire afternoon. Tatum would ensure there would be no stunning upset.
Tatum sealed the game with a series of 3-pointers in front of a Celtics-heavy crowd at Spectrum Center en route to 51 points and a 130-118 victory Monday afternoon.
Tatum scored 30 points in the second half and fueled the Celtics’ surge after Charlotte cut a 17-point deficit to 2 with 9:33 left.
Derrick White added 19 points coming off a scary neck injury Saturday, while Malcolm Brogdon scored 16. Jalen McDaniels led Charlotte with 26 points.
The Celtics led most of the day but allowed the Hornets to hang around with a series of mini-runs, such as the 10-0 surge to end the third quarter. That cut the Celtics lead to 92-86 after the game looked in hand midway through the period.
Tatum scored 33 points through three quarters on 10-for-16 shooting, but the Celtics could do little to contain swingman McDaniels, who scored 23 on five 3-pointers.
