Massachusetts hockey community mourns death of Southeastern/Bristol-Plymouth sophomore goalie Dylan Quinn

Dylan Quinn, a 16-year-old sophomore at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School in Taunton and a promising goalie on the school’s cooperative hockey team with Southeastern Regional Vocational, died Sunday as a result of injuries suffered in a truck rollover that occurred that morning in Berkley.
The Rehoboth resident was a passenger in a Mazda pickup, driven by another 16-year-old boy, which struck a telephone pole and a tree heading south on Myricks Street before rolling and landing on its roof, according to the Bristol Country District Attorney’s office. Quinn was pronounced dead at St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford. The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries.
On Saturday night, donning No. 33, Quinn had made 32 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to Diman at Driscoll Arena in Fall River.
Massachusetts Hockey joins the rest of the hockey community in sending condolences to the family and friends of Dylan Quinn, goaltender for Southeastern Regional/BP high school and a member of Tri County Saints and Bridgewater Bandits. pic.twitter.com/9xt64nQBhg— Massachusetts Hockey (@Mass_Hockey) January 16, 2023
In a statement, B-P Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes said “We are all deeply saddened to hear of this tragic loss. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of this student and the entire school community.
Counselors were available in the school cafeteria Monday, and will also be available in the coming weeks for anyone needing services.
Quinn, also an avid snowboarder, has skated for two club programs, the Bridgewater Bandits and the Tri-County Saints, both of whom expressed their sorrow and support for the Quinn family, along with many in the Massachusetts hockey community.
We are devastated 💔 to hear of the passing of one of our own, Dylan Quinn. His life was one to be proud of and all of us from the Bridgewater Bandits organization will work hard in his honor to make the Quinn family proud. ❤️🖤❤️🖤#bridgewaterbandits #beabandit #bandits pic.twitter.com/emiBb0Ksce— Bridgewater Bandits (@BwtrBandits) January 16, 2023
A GoFundMe page for the Quinn family — Dylan’s parents, Cara and Mike, and 10-year-old brother Connor — created by Kerry Bennett, a friend, had raised $16,181 of its $44,000 goal by Monday afternoon.
A moment of silence was held for Quinn prior to the opening faceoff of the Green Cup between Duxbury and Marshfield at The Bog in Kingston Monday afternoon, as well as before games between Attleboro and Holliston at the New England Sports Village and Old Rochester and Upper Cape at Gallo Rink.
Marshfield senior goalie Brady Quackenbush recorded a 1-0 shutout Monday, but postgame, his thoughts were with the Quinn family.
“It’s really sad,” he said. “It kind of makes you appreciate every time you step out there and touch the ice.”
“It touches the hockey community, I know we’ll step up and support that family,” Marshfield coach Dan Connolly said, noting that some of the Rams’ junior varsity players had competed with Quinn in a fall league.
Attleboro and Holliston pregame moment of silence for Dylan Quinn. Thoughts and prayers with family and hockey communities. @AHS_Bluepride @AboroHockey pic.twitter.com/xiME2SYXIx— Mark Houle (@AboroAthletics) January 16, 2023
Hockey final: UCT 1 ORR 4. Great show of solidarity at Gallo today for Bristol-Plymouth's Dylan Quinn. Condolences to the entire BP community. pic.twitter.com/c0ptZb0XXX— UCT Athletics (@UpperCapeAD) January 16, 2023
#NOW @AboroHockey is holding a moment of silence before tonight’s game to honor Dylan Quinn. The 16 y/o died in a car crash in Berkeley, MA this weekend.— Molly Levine (@levine_on_scene) January 16, 2023
Dylan was a goalie for Southeastern-Bristol Plymouth hockey. @NBC10 pic.twitter.com/p3NJl1ml6O
Craig Larson of the Globe staff and correspondent Jake Levin also contributed to this story.
Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.