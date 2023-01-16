Massachusetts hockey community mourns death of Southeastern/Bristol-Plymouth sophomore goalie Dylan Quinn

The Rehoboth resident was a passenger in a Mazda pickup, driven by another 16-year-old boy, which struck a telephone pole and a tree heading south on Myricks Street before rolling and landing on its roof, according to the Bristol Country District Attorney’s office. Quinn was pronounced dead at St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford. The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries.

On Saturday night, donning No. 33, Quinn had made 32 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to Diman at Driscoll Arena in Fall River.

In a statement, B-P Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes said “We are all deeply saddened to hear of this tragic loss. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of this student and the entire school community.

Counselors were available in the school cafeteria Monday, and will also be available in the coming weeks for anyone needing services.

Quinn, also an avid snowboarder, has skated for two club programs, the Bridgewater Bandits and the Tri-County Saints, both of whom expressed their sorrow and support for the Quinn family, along with many in the Massachusetts hockey community.

A GoFundMe page for the Quinn family — Dylan’s parents, Cara and Mike, and 10-year-old brother Connor — created by Kerry Bennett, a friend, had raised $16,181 of its $44,000 goal by Monday afternoon.

A moment of silence was held for Quinn prior to the opening faceoff of the Green Cup between Duxbury and Marshfield at The Bog in Kingston Monday afternoon, as well as before games between Attleboro and Holliston at the New England Sports Village and Old Rochester and Upper Cape at Gallo Rink.

Marshfield senior goalie Brady Quackenbush recorded a 1-0 shutout Monday, but postgame, his thoughts were with the Quinn family.

“It’s really sad,” he said. “It kind of makes you appreciate every time you step out there and touch the ice.”

“It touches the hockey community, I know we’ll step up and support that family,” Marshfield coach Dan Connolly said, noting that some of the Rams’ junior varsity players had competed with Quinn in a fall league.

Craig Larson of the Globe staff and correspondent Jake Levin also contributed to this story.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.