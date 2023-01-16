Milford native and former Boston College star Matt Boldy signs 7-year, $49 million extension with Minnesota Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild signed forward Matt Boldy to a seven-year, $49 million contract extension Monday, making him the latest young player in the NHL to cash in early off his entry-level deal.

Boldy will count $7 million against the salary cap through 2029-30 on the contract that kicks in next season. The 21 year old was eligible to become a restricted free agent this summer, but the Wild paid up to extend him before he reached the 100-game mark in the NHL.

“It’s early in his career, but we just feel that Matt is going to be one of the cornerstones of our organization,” general manager Bill Guerin said on a video call with reporters.