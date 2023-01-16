No. 15 Wellesley hands No. 17 Braintree its first league loss in 23 months thanks to Brody Sharpe’s overtime effort

Junior Nils Tellander gathered the loose puck, darted into the zone and found Sharpe’s tape. Sharpe danced past a defender with a slick toe-drag and deposited a backhander from the slot for the winner. Throwing his hands into the air, Sharpe was promptly met in a raucous celebration by elated teammates.

RANDOLPH –– Wellesley sophomore Brody Sharpe picked the pocket of a Braintree player, lifting his stick and turning to race up ice.

Wellesley forward Brody Sharpe (15) celebrated after scoring the winning goal in overtime against Bay State rival Braintree in Randolph.

Sharpe’s tally 32 seconds into overtime pushed 15th-ranked Wellesley past No. 17 Braintree, 3-2, in a Bay State Conference slugfest at Zapustas Rink. The overtime defeat was Braintree’s first league loss since February 15, 2021.

“Just pure happiness,” said Sharpe. “That’s probably my favorite hockey memory so far — it’s just awesome.”

Wellesley defenseman Kyle Parker (18) lays a big hit on Braintree forward Joe Bosse. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Senior goaltender Reagan O’Neil made 27 saves for the Raiders (9-0-0). Strong on his angles, O’Neil only surrendered a single rebound, denying Wamps senior Kyle Hutchinson on the left post with a sprawling stick save in the third period.

“I just had to stay composed,” said O’Neil. “My guys blocked a lot of shots up high, which was big. The guys were laying out. It was a really good team effort. I always like playing Braintree.”

Despite a physical approach and a 29-16 advantage in shots for the Wamps, the Raiders remained composed. Their ability to stick to their system and adjust mid-game paid dividends. From leaving a forward at the far blueline with the puck in their own zone to an offensive zone trap that took away the middle of the ice on breakouts, the Raiders’ tactical plan proved fruitful.

“They’re willing to pay the price,” said Wellesley coach Paul Donato. “It’s all about us. We care about the group. We don’t have kids worrying about how many goals they get, they care about how many good plays they make.”

Forward Robbie Marshall (7) scored for Wellesley in the second period. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Sophomore Aiden Reilly and senior Robbie Marshall capitalized on defensive zone turnovers to provide a two-goal advantage in the second period.

“The competition is in our locker room,” said Donato. “It’s all about how we execute. That’s all we talk about. Over time, it’s become the culture.”

Senior Anthony Cappello and senior captain Drew Coady scored for the Wamps (4-3-1). Coady won possession behind his own goal line, batted the puck out of the air to himself, and beat several defenders up ice before slotting a wrist shot off the left post to tie the game.

“Eventually, catchup hockey catches up to you,” said Braintree coach Dave Fasano. “That’s our third game in a row in overtime. It takes a toll on you after a while.”

Braintree defenseman Drew Coady (20) celebrated after a herculean effort to score the equalizer. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.