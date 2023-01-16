Pavel Zacha contract paying dividends

Zacha’s two goals, including a rocket of a one-timer from his off wing, and an assist were a big reason the Bruins routed the Flyers, 6-0, on Monday. He is already making the Bruins look good on a deal that starts next year (four years, $4.75 million average annual value).

“With Zacha, I guess if you sign for [$19] million or whatever it was, you play with a little more pep in your step,” said coach Jim Montgomery , laughing at the Pastrnak thought.

If Pavel Zacha is going to put up 3 points (2-1—3) in the game after signing his contract extension, the Bruins probably can’t wait to see what David Pastrnak will do after signing his.

“We knew he could shoot the puck, no question,” Mongtomery said of the one-timer, which made it 2-0 in the first period. “He doesn’t shoot it enough for us.”

That’s partly because of Pastrnak, to whom Zacha defers.

“I think there’s a Pastrnak factor with everybody,” Montgomery said. “Even Bergy will overpass to try and — because you know if it gets there … like that goal he scored, his second one [that made it 5-0], the adjustment on his hands to shoot that far side, it’s unreal.”

Zacha, now up to 7-21—28 in 43 games, also loves playing with Krejci, who set up both of his goals.

“He’s a legend back home,” Zacha said. “Everyone knows who he is. Now I think with 1,000 games here for one team, he became a legend here, too.”

Lots of admirers

It would be difficult to find a Czech player who doesn’t admire Krejci.

Pastrnak credits him with helping him develop “as a human” and a player.” When Krejci was leading the playoffs in scoring during the Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup run, Pastrnak was tearing up the Czech Under-16 league.

“He’s like my big brother,” Pastrnak said. “Ten years older than me, but one of the closest friends I got. At first I was idolizing him, as a kid, came into the league young and learning from him every day. Now we are some of the closest friends.”

Pastrnak said the Bruins were trying to set up Krejci for a goal on Monday, but his three assists were a fitting stat line.

“There’s not many players who are a playmaker like he is,” Pastrnak said of Krejci (now 11-23—34 in 38 games).

No children allowed

Nick Foligno and Travis Konecny nearly fought in the third period, but Konecny seemed to be in over his head. The Flyers bench yelled across the ice at Foligno, who yelled back. He and Konecny chatted with each other while in their respective penalty boxes.

As he was escorted to the box in front of referee Brandon Scrader, Foligno was caught on a hot mic telling the ref his understanding was that he should “go [expletive] pound his face in.”

Strolling through the dressing room afterward, Foligno cracked to a flock of reporters, “I heard I had a hot mic moment.”

Then, as he turned to one of his children in tow: “You’re not allowed to watch any of that.”

Europeans enjoying Boston

With Pastrnak (2-1—3), Zacha (2-1–3), Krejci (0-3–3), and Hampus Lindholm (0-1—1) hitting the scoresheet, every European Bruin produced a point except Tomas Nosek (0-0–0, two shots) … Montgomery put up 2-3—5 in 13 games during his time with the Flyers organization (1994-96, ‘97-99). He won the 1998 Calder Cup with the AHL Phantoms, but is best known there for coining the nickname “Legion of Doom” for the line of John LeClair, Eric Lindros, and Mikael Renberg … The Bruins killed all six Flyer power plays, and have been clean on the PK in eight of their last nine (25 for 26) … Swayman’s shutout was his first of the season and sixth of his three-year career … Asked if he feels over his Nov. 1 knee injury suffered in Pittsburgh, Swayman offered no comment. He showed some discomfort in the Jan. 5 win in Los Angeles … Flyers coach John Tortorella, from Concord, played at Maine a decade before Montgomery … Tortorella’s brother, Jim, is in his fifth season as a Harvard assistant … During the warmup, Dorchester product Kevin Hayes skated by the glass and said hello to Beau, the 3-year-old son of the late Jimmy Hayes, who was standing on the dasher in a Flyers No. 13 jersey … Brad Marchand played in his 909th game. He is on track to hit 1,000 games next February. He would become the eighth Bruin to do so, the most of any franchise (tied with Chicago) … The Bruins will formally celebrate Krejci’s 1,000th before the Monday, Feb. 20 matinee against the Senators (1 p.m.). That should give them enough time to shop for gifts.

