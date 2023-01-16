Red Sox sign catcher Jorge Alfaro to minor-league deal

The Red Sox entered the off-season with hopes of deepening their catching core and adding to the tandem of Reese McGuire and Connor Wong. It appears they may have done that with an intriguing veteran.

According to a major league source, the Red Sox have signed catcher Jorge Alfaro to a minor league deal with an invitation to big league camp. If he makes the team, Alfaro would receive a salary of $2 million. He can opt out on either June 1 or July 1 if not in the big leagues.

Alfaro, 29, was nontendered by San Diego after a .246/.285/.383 hitting line in 82 games — entering his final arbitration season, Alfaro was due a raise from his $2.725 million salary in 2022. In a seven-season career that included three each in Philadelphia and Miami, the righthanded hitter has a .256/.305/.396 line across 478 regular-season games.