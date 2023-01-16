Logan Ryan trolled Tom Brady by asking him to sign the ball from his final pass as a Patriot

Ryan’s pick-six closed the book on Brady’s tenure in New England. The quarterback signed with the Buccaneers a few months later.

In New England’s Wild Card loss to the Titans in January 2020, former Patriot Logan Ryan sealed the upset for the visitors at Gillette Stadium by picking off Brady’s final pass and strolling into the end zone.

For all of the accolades Tom Brady achieved as a Patriot, his final play wasn’t one to remember.

Three years later, Brady and Ryan are teammates in Tampa Bay. And Ryan isn’t letting Brady forget about that final throw.

Brady revealed on social media that Ryan has the ball from the game-winning interception, and that he asked Brady to autograph it.

Brady obliged Ryan’s request, signing and dating the pigskin with the line “Last pass as a Patriot.”

This is not the first time Brady has carried out autograph requests for moments he’d rather forget.

Last season, Brady agreed to sign a ball for Jets cornerback Brandin Echols, who picked off Brady in a 28-24 Buccaneers win.

“What a nice guy. Young player, it’s actually kind of flattering,” Brady said of Echols’ request on the “Let’s Go!” podcast last year. “It’s not often I sign an interception ball, too — I think that’s the first time.”

Brady and Ryan will look to keep their season alive on Monday night when the Buccaneers battle the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs at 8:15 p.m. See the full playoff schedule here.