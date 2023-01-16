UK government blocks Scottish law making gender change easier

Members of the Scottish Parliament voted last month to allow transgender people to have the gender with which they identify legally recognized, and to be issued a new birth certificate without a medical diagnosis. The legislation is intended to make it easier for people in Scotland to legally change their gender.

It is the first time the government in London has overruled Scotland’s Parliament using the authority of a 25-year-old statute, and seems likely to ratchet up tensions between London and the government in Edinburgh, which is campaigning for Scottish independence.

Britain’s government moved on Monday to block new Scottish legislation on gender change recognition, opening a constitutional rift between London and Edinburgh and stoking a highly charged debate over transgender rights.

Advertisement

Under the legislation, people aged 16 and older could apply for a gender recognition certificate by making a legally binding declaration that they are already living in their “acquired gender,” according to the measure, and intend to do so permanently.

However, the British government in London argues that the move by the Scottish Parliament breaches equalities legislation that applies across Britain, by affording people different treatment depending on where they live.

“After thorough and careful considerations of all the relative advice and the policy implications, I am concerned that this legislation would have an adverse impact on the operation of Great Britain-wide equalities legislation,” Alister Jack, the British government’s secretary of state for Scotland, said in a statement Monday afternoon.

Jack, who will make the formal order to block the bill Tuesday, said he had “not taken this decision lightly,” and added that, if the Scottish government chooses to bring forward an amended bill, he hoped to “work together to find a constructive way forward.”

Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, described the action as “a full-frontal attack on our democratically elected Scottish Parliament and its ability to make its own decisions on devolved matters.” Writing on Twitter she said that the Scottish government would defend the legislation, and added: “If this Westminster veto succeeds, it will be first of many.”

Advertisement

Before the decision was announced, Sturgeon said if London went ahead with its intervention it would be “using trans people, already one of the most vulnerable stigmatized groups in our society, as a political weapon.”

“I think that will be unconscionable, indefensible, and really quite disgraceful,” she added on Monday, insisting that the legislation fell within the powers of the Scottish Parliament — the legal issue in dispute.

Under a statute known as the Scotland Act of 1998, which sets out the powers of the Scottish Parliament, the government in London has the ability to block laws that affect issues that fall under the purview of the British government.

After the Scottish legislation was passed, the British government had 28 days to decide whether to block it. But its action is almost certain to be challenged in court, and the decision is expected to be the start of a legal battle.

As things stand in Scotland — before the new legislation, which has not yet come into force — applications for legal recognition of change of gender are considered by a gender recognition panel, which operates throughout Britain, and applicants must be at least 18 years old.

The Scottish government says that most applicants use a standard procedure, which means that they must satisfy the panel that they have, or have had, gender dysphoria by producing two medical reports. This system would be replaced in Scotland by a new and simpler process of making a legally binding declaration.

Advertisement

The rift over the legislation follows a visit by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Scotland last week that included a meeting with Sturgeon, during which he said he was “concerned” about the impact of Scotland’s legislation on the whole of Britain.

On Monday the campaign group Stonewall said it was “saddened” by the British government’s move to block the Scottish law and added in a statement: “These are not the actions of a government that can stand on the international stage as a credible defender of LGBTQ+ rights.”

In Britain, the debate over transgender rights has become increasingly contested, with prominent voices, including writer JK Rowling, rallying opposition to the Scottish legislation and other proposals on gender recognition. An initially popular candidate last year for the leadership of Britain’s governing Conservative Party, Penny Mordaunt, lost support from the right in part because of her involvement in a previous effort to gauge opinion on the issue.

Last year Britain’s health service announced that it was shutting down the country’s only youth gender clinic — which had also become a focus of criticism — in favor of a more distributed and comprehensive network of medical care for adolescents seeking hormones and other gender treatments.

Sturgeon’s supporters are likely to present Sunak’s move as an illustration of the need for Scotland to pursue independence — her main political objective. Scots voted against becoming an independent nation in a 2014 referendum, but Sturgeon has portrayed London’s refusal to grant a second vote on the question as anti-democratic.