Fidelity pledges $250M to help underserved students pay for college

The Boston-based financial services giant said it will spend that money over the next five years to help Black and Hispanic students and others from underserved backgrounds attend college, as part of its new program called Invest in My Education. Most of the funds, $190 million, will go to direct scholarships, with a goal of minimizing or eliminating college debt for hundreds of young people interested in four-year, two-year or certificate programs.

Fidelity Investments on Tuesday announced a different kind of investment than the stocks and bonds pursued by its portfolio managers: a $250 million commitment to helping kids go to college.

Advertisement

“We realize that four-year colleges may not be for everyone,” said Pamela Everhart, a senior vice president at Fidelity, “We want to be as inclusive as possible.”

The privately-held company will start this fall with 100 students from each of three metro areas where it has large offices: Boston, Raleigh/Durham and Dallas/Fort Worth. (In the Boston area, for example, students must live in the region and be attending schools within Massachusetts.)

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

Each year, Fidelity will add more areas where its major offices are located. The Washington-based United Negro College Fund will administer the program and pick the recipients, starting with the first round this summer, while Fidelity employees will offer mentorship. Eventually, Fidelity hopes to provide full scholarships to up to 2,500 students.

It will be the largest corporate-funded scholarship program ever administered by the UNCF, according to UNCF president Michael Lomax. Only one program in the UNCF portfolio, funded by a commitment of more than $1.6 billion over 20 years by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is larger.

Organizers say the scholarships will be aimed at aiding what they call the “Mighty Middle:” high school students with “solid B” averages and demonstrated leadership skills and determination. In large part, that’s because students with the highest grades already have wide access to achievement-based scholarships, and usually aim for the most competitive schools — Harvard, MIT, and the like. Students in the “Mighty Middle” might prefer to attend a historically Black college, for example, or a local community college.

Advertisement

“They need significant financial support to pursue that and persist through completion,” said Michael Lomax, president of UNCF. “I think this is an extraordinary commitment [from Fidelity] to providing educational opportunities, which will lead to economically more sustainable lives.”

The remaining $60 million will be split among two grant-making programs: one to help students who are close to completing their degree programs but have unpaid tuition or a similar financial shortfall, and the other for nonprofits that offer services aimed at improving graduation rates for Black, Hispanic or other underserved students.

For Everhart, the Fidelity executive, the issue is personal. As a young Black girl growing up in a small Texas town, she said, she wouldn’t have had such a successful career without mentorship and scholarships. (She said she was able to graduate from the University of Texas-Austin with virtually no debt, thanks to financial aid.) She landed her first job at Ernst & Young in Houston, and she bought her first house at age 24. Eventually, she moved to the Boston area to attend law school at Harvard.

“I want to be able to provide an opportunity for other young Black and brown kids who look like me, ... to have well-paid jobs, to focus on financial futures, so they can build generational wealth for their families,” Everhart said. “It really speaks to Fidelity’s commitment to underserved communities.”

Advertisement





Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.