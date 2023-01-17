Stephen Pagliuca retires from Bain Capital after 34 years

Stephen Pagliuca is retiring from Bain Capital, wrapping up a 34-year career at the Boston investment firm where he served as co-chairman and was instrumental in many of its biggest deals.

Pagliuca, 68, will continue at the firm as a senior adviser, director of several of its portfolio companies, and an investor in its funds. He’s also sticking with his high-profile side hustle: co-owner and managing general partner of the Boston Celtics.

Bain Capital will continue to be run by John Connaughton and Jonathan Lavine, who have been co-managing partners since 2016, when Pagliuca was elevated to co-chairman.