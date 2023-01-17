Stephen Pagliuca retires from Bain Capital after 34 years

Stephen Pagliuca is retiring from Bain Capital, wrapping up a 34-year career at the Boston investment firm where he served as co-chairman and was instrumental in many of its biggest deals.
Pagliuca, 68, will continue at the firm as a senior adviser, director of several of its portfolio companies, and an investor in its funds. He’s also sticking with his high-profile side hustle: co-owner and managing general partner of the Boston Celtics.
Bain Capital will continue to be run by John Connaughton and Jonathan Lavine, who have been co-managing partners since 2016, when Pagliuca was elevated to co-chairman.
Pagliuca’s retirement, first reported on Tuesday by The Wall Street Journal, was confirmed by a Bain Capital spokesman.
Bain Capital was launched in 1984 by partners at Boston corporate consulting firm Bain & Co. Their strategy was to buy companies, use their management expertise to improve operations, and eventually sell at a profit. The cofounders included Mitt Romney, who went on to serve as Massachusetts governor and is now a US senator from Utah.
The firm, which oversees about $160 billion in assets, invests in private and public companies, fixed-income and credit securities, venture capital, and real estate. It’s one of the largest private investment firms in the world.
Pagliuca joined the firm from Bain & Co. in 1989. He started Information Partners, a tech investment joint venture with Dun & Bradstreet, and later was pivotal in Bain Capital’s takeovers of HCA Inc., a hospital chain acquired along with KKR & Co. and Merrill Lynch Private Equity, Burger King, and tech consulting and research firm Gartner Inc.
