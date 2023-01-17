fb-pixel Skip to main content
FOOD

The Chocolate Expo comes to Wilmington

Chocolate lovers will want to be at Shriners Auditorium on Jan. 29 for fountains of deliciousness

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,Updated January 17, 2023, 15 minutes ago
Chocolate lovers will want to be at Shriners Auditorium on Jan. 29.Chuck Fishman

It’s a chocolate lover’s dream: The Chocolate Expo. On Sunday, Jan. 29, at Shriners Auditorium in Wilmington, more than 60 vendors — artisan chocolatiers, specialty food producers, old-fashioned candy shops, bakeries, and more — will give out samples of chocolate. Fountains of milk, white, and dark chocolate add to the experience. The icing on the cake is also booths with cheeses, savory snacks, and craft beverages. The Chocolate Expo has been a New York event for years. “I’ve always wanted to bring The Chocolate Expo to the Boston area. Now that dream is becoming a reality,” says Marvin Baum of the Baum Image Group, which organizes chocolate expos in several cities showcasing smaller confectioners rather than large candy companies. He created the first in 2006. Be prepared for entertainment, chef demonstrations, as well as children’s activities. While you may not recognize him, Paris Themmen, who played the 9-year-old boy Mike Teavee in the first version of “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory,” will be there to meet attendees. There might also be a surprise guest, Baum says. But it’s unlikely you’ll find singing Oompa‐Loompas or the Golden Ticket. “With everything that happens at The Chocolate Expo., we like to refer to this event as ‘The Official Home of Chocolate, Food & Fun,’” says Baum. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 99 Fordham Road, Wilmington. For more information and to buy tickets, visit thechocolateexpo.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND

Advertisement

Chocolate lovers will want to be at Shriners Auditorium on Jan. 29 for fountains of deliciousness.Chuck Fishman

Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video