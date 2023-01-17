fb-pixel Skip to main content
SEASONAL RECIPES

Recipe: Hearty and huge, Greek-style lima beans are aromatic with herbs, garlic, and olive oil

By Karoline Boehm Goodnick Globe Correspondent,Updated January 17, 2023, 9 minutes ago
Greek-Style Lima Beans.Karoline Boehm Goodnick

Serves 6

The most striking thing about a dish of beans in a Greek restaurant is their size, and appropriately they're called "gigantes." This hearty side dish consists of oversized beans cooked in tomato sauce with plenty of garlic, herbs, and olive oil. Dried large lima beans are common in supermarkets, but if your local shop doesn't carry them, substitute standard limas or even Great Northern beans. Allow 90 minutes for the large beans to cook. The quick-soak method here applies to any bean, but you may have to reduce the simmering time and amount of cooking water for a smaller size bean; check the package instructions for guidance. Whichever bean you chose, garnish generously with fresh herbs and olive oil.

1pound dried large lima beans
6cups water
3tablespoons olive oil
1small onion, chopped
5cloves garlic, finely chopped
Salt and pepper, to taste
2tablespoons chopped fresh oregano
1can (about 14 ounces) tomato puree
Juice of 1 lemon
3tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
Extra olive oil (for sprinkling)

1. In a soup pot, combine the beans with enough water to cover the beans (do not use the measured 6 cups from the ingredient list). Bring the water to a boil over high heat. Boil for 2 minutes. Cover and remove from the heat. Set aside to soak for 1 hour.

2. Drain the beans and rinse them with cold water.

3. In the same pot, over medium-low heat, heat the 3 tablespoons olive oil. Add the onion, garlic, and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 10 minutes, or until very soft.

4. Stir in half the oregano with the tomato puree. Cook, stirring often, for 10 minutes. Add the beans, and cook, stirring often for 5 minutes.

5. Add the 6 cups water and bring to a boil. Lower the heat, cover the pot, and simmer for 60 minutes.

6. Remove the lid and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes, or until the beans are tender but still saucy. Add more water to the pan during cooking if it seems dry. (Total cooking time is 90 minutes.)

7. Stir in the lemon juice. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like. Add half the remaining fresh oregano and parsley. Transfer to plates or a bowl and garnish with the remaining oregano and a generous drizzle of olive oil.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick

