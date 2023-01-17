fb-pixel Skip to main content
Recipe: A quick bean and chickpea stew is easy on the budget and filling in the belly

By Sheryl Julian Globe Correspondent,Updated January 17, 2023, 25 minutes ago
Quick Bean Stew with Olives.Sheryl Julian

Serves 4

There are some nights when I go to make dinner and the fridge is giving me that I-dare-you-to-find-something cold stare, because it's a little empty. By empty, I mean there are carrots and onions in the crisper drawer, a hapless orange too soft to eat out of hand, a few fresh herbs on their last legs, and capers, olives, and hot pepper paste on the pickle shelf. I turn to the pantry for cans of beans, tomatoes, and stock. I'm making a quick vegetarian bean stew. So there, cold fridge, I outsmarted you. The hot pepper paste in this stew is harissa, but any chile paste is fine here. Mix up the beans if you've got others in mind. They do tend to absorb all the flavors in a dish, so you have to amp them up. For a stew that cooks in such a short time (20 minutes), I like to use ground tomatoes, and not much of them. Stir the tomatoes, some fresh herbs, strips of orange and some grated rind, and harissa into the hot oil early in the cooking to bloom the flavors. Add herb sprigs at the beginning of cooking and plenty more herbs near the end. If you have stew leftover, the next day stir in a handful of tiny cooked pasta shapes or a cubed, steamed potato and enough stock to turn it into soup. It's all easy on the budget and filling in the belly.

2tablespoons olive oil
1medium onion, coarsely chopped
1 carrot, sliced 1/2-inch-thick
1clove garlic, finely chopped
Salt and black pepper, to taste
¾cup crushed or chopped canned tomatoes with their juices
3sprigs fresh oregano or thyme
3thick strips orange rind and 1 teaspoon grated rind
1heaping teaspoon harissa, or more to taste
cups vegetable stock, or more if needed
1heaping tablespoon capers
¼cup black or green olives in brine, or a mixture
1can (15 ounces) chickpeas, drained
1can (15 ounces) cannellini, navy, or other white beans, drained
Few extra sprigs fresh oregano or thyme, leaves chopped
2tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1. In a flameproof casserole or Dutch oven, heat the olive oil over medium heat. When it is hot, add the onion, carrot, garlic, and a generous pinch each of salt and black pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 8 minutes, or until the onion softens.

2. Add the tomatoes, oregano or thyme sprigs, orange rind, and harissa. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute.

3. Add the stock, capers, and olives. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and simmer uncovered, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes.

4. Add the chickpeas, cannellini or other white beans, extra chopped oregano or thyme, and 1 tablespoon of the parsley. Return to a boil, lower the heat, and simmer uncovered, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes. (Total simmering time is 20 minutes.)

5. Remove the oregano or thyme sprigs and strips of orange rind. Taste the stew for seasoning and add more salt or harissa, if you like. Ladle into 4 shallow bowls and sprinkle with the remaining 1 tablespoon parsley. Serve with pita or crusty bread.

Sheryl Julian

Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sheryljulian.

