Recipe: Sally Ling’s light and very flavorful fried rice is on the menu at Dumpling Daughter restaurants

Serves 6

Nadia Liu Spellman's parents ran Sally Ling's restaurants on the Waterfront and in Newton Center. This light fried rice was a house specialty. You need 4 cups cooked white rice (if you make it for this dish, begin with 1 1/2 cups raw rice). "At first glance," writes Spellman in "Dumpling Daughter," "people might think that the dish will be bland since they're used to the kind laden with soy sauce." It wasn't until she started making it herself that she understood why it's so flavorful. "Every ingredient is delicately cooked to perfection, seasoned along the way, and tied together at the end for the full effect," she writes. Today the dish is also made at Spellman's Dumpling Daughter restaurants.

4 cups cooked white rice (if cooking, start with 1 1/2 cups raw rice) 6 tablespoons vegetable oil 2 eggs, beaten to mix 1½ teaspoons salt 12 medium shrimp, peeled and deveined 4 ounces skinless, boneless chicken breast, cut into thin strips ½ onion, coarsely chopped 1 cup frozen peas and carrots 2 ounces ham steak, cut into 1/2-inch dice 2 scallions, trimmed and chopped

1. Have on hand a large serving dish that will hold the finished rice. Put the rice in a bowl; it should be cool.

2. Heat a large wok or deep skillet. When it is hot, add 2 tablespoons of the oil. When it shimmers, add the eggs and scramble for 3 minutes, or until they are just cooked. Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon of the salt. Transfer to the serving dish.

3. Heat the pan again over medium heat. When it is hot, add 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add the shrimp and chicken and cook, stirring, for 4 minutes, or until they are cooked through. Transfer to the serving dish with the eggs. Sprinkle the shrimp and chicken with 1/2 teaspoon of the salt.

4. Heat the pan again over medium heat. When it is hot, add the remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Add the onions and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add the peas and carrots and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes more, or until they are hot.

5. Add the ham and rice. Return the chicken, shrimp, and eggs to the pan. Mix to break up the rice and distribute the ingredients evenly. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Continue cooking, stirring, until the rice is hot. Remove from the heat, stir in the scallions, and transfer to the serving dish.

Sheryl Julian. Adapted from "Dumpling Daughter"