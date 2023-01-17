Recipe: In this delicious, West-meets-East lo mein, Italian spaghetti is tossed with a Chinese shrimp sauce

Serves 4

Toss Italian spaghetti with a Chinese shrimp sauce, carrots, scallions, red onion, and Napa cabbage to make this quick, delicious lo mein. Nadia Liu Spellman writes in "Dumpling Daughter" that she likes to mix Asian flavors with Western ingredients whenever possible. Once the shrimp are prepped (peeled and deveined), the spaghetti cooked, and the sauce ingredients measured, the dish takes about 5 minutes to cook.

1 pound large shrimp (under 12 per pound), peeled and deveined 2 teaspoons salt, plus more for the pasta water 8 ounces dry spaghetti 2 tablespoons oyster sauce 4 tablespoons vegetable oil 2 scallions, trimmed and cut into 2-inch lengths 2 small carrots, cut into matchsticks ½ red onion, thinly sliced ½ head small Napa cabbage, cut into 2-inch strips (1 heaping cup) 1 tablespoon Shaoxing rice wine or dry sherry 1 tablespoon soy sauce

1. Rinse the shrimp and pat dry with paper towels.

2. Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil and add a generous pinch of salt. Add the spaghetti and cook, stirring several times, for 8 to 10 minutes, or until it is tender but still has some bite (you’ll be tossing it later in a hot pan, so do not overcook it). Drain into a colander, shake it well, and transfer to a bowl. Stir in the oyster sauce and 1 tablespoon of the oil. Toss well.

3. Heat a wok or large deep skillet over medium heat. When the pan is hot, add the remaining 3 tablespoons oil. When it shimmers, add the shrimp, scallions, carrots, onion, and cabbage. Cook, stirring constantly, for 3 minutes, or until the shrimp turns pink and the vegetables are tender.

4. Add the wine, soy sauce, and 2 teaspoons salt. Stir well.

5. Add the spaghetti and mix with tongs to fully incorporate all the ingredients. Continue cooking, stirring, for 2 minutes or until the pasta is tender. Transfer to a large serving bowl.

Sheryl Julian. Adapted from "Dumpling Daughter"