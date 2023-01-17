Say bonjour to local French pastries

It’s always a welcome sight for sweets-craving eyes when a new bakery opens in the area. And when it’s French-inspired, well, that’s a doubly happy event. Cremeux French Patisserie, of Merrimack, N.H., opened a Coolidge Corner shop in late November. Co-owners Isabelle and Alexandre Waddell, mother and son, had hoped to open their doors last summer, but supply issues delayed the opening date. Alexandre, 22, studied pastry in France, including taking classes at L’Ecole Francaise de Gastronomie in Paris. He says it’s a good point in his life to commit to a business like this: “I’m young, I can put in the long hours.” Alexandre wakes up most days at 1 a.m. (yes, you read that right) to prepare flaky, buttery croissants, pain au chocolat, pain aux raisins, kouign-amann, and traditional baguettes. He and his baking team also make stunning little French cakes, tarts, pavlovas, eclairs, and macarons. All exquisite, delicious, and oh-so French. (Croissants and pastries range from $4 to $7.) The shop also sells Leonidas chocolates, a Belgian line Isabelle favors for its high-quality products, responsible cacao sourcing, and use of only cocoa butter and no palm oil. In case you are wondering about the shop’s name, a French cremeux (krehm-euh) is a silky smooth cream, lighter than a custard, that is used in many of the pastries. Alexandre has made cremeux in a multitude of flavors, including chocolate, pumpkin, yuzu, pistachio, passion fruit, and caramel. While the word may be hard to pronounce, the pastries are very easy to love. Cremeux French Patisserie, 240 Harvard St., Brookline, 857-218-9247, open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call ahead to arrange for custom cakes.

LISA ZWIRN