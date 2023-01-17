Authorities rescue rural Maine man looking for moose antlers in snowstorm

Pete Taylor, 78, of Cutler, was able to get out of the bog, but became disoriented and hypothermic in his soaked clothing, said a statement from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

A man who went searching for moose antlers in rural Maine on Sunday was rescued after he fell into an icy bog by game wardens and a K-9 named Grizz.

Taylor had left his home on his ATV at 7 a.m. and went to an area in Cutler he searches frequently, near Cocoa Mountain Road, the statement said. He had told his family he would be back by noon, the statement said.

When he didn’t turn up at home, his family started looking for him. After finding his ATV abandoned, they

contacted the Maine Warden Service around 4 p.m., the statement said,

Game wardens, who began searching for Taylor around 4:30 p.m., found Taylor around 8 p.m., led by K-9 Grizz and the sound of Taylor’s voice, the statement said.

Taylor told game wardens that he was going to go to sleep and wasn’t sure if he would wake up, but then decided to stay awake when he heard sirens, the statement said.

Taylor was released to his family after being warmed up with a fire and examined by paramedics, the statement said.





