Brian Walshe charged with murder in Ana Walshe disappearance

“The continued investigation has now allowed police to obtain an arrest warrant charging Brian Walshe with the murder of his wife,” Morrissey said in a video statement . “Mr. Walshe will be transported to the Quincy District Court for arraignment on the charge of murder. Additional details in the investigation, and the evidence in support of those charges, are likely to be presented at arraignment, but will not be disclosed at this time.”

Walshe, currently held on $500,000 bail for allegedly misleading investigators in the case, could be arraigned on the murder charge as early as 9 a.m. Wednesday, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said.

Authorities have charged Brian Walshe with the murder of his wife, Ana Walshe, who went missing early on Jan. 1 in Cohasset and whose body has not been found, officials said.

Brian Walshe’s lawyer couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Ana Walshe’s body has not been found despite searches of the family’s Cohasset home, the backyard, and nearby wooded areas in the South Shore town.

“We had held out hope that Ana was alive but the evidence led us in a much different direction,” Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said in a statement. “I’m thankful that our detectives, working alongside detectives from the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, were able to bring closure for the family and friends of Ana. Now we will let the criminal justice system do [its] part.”

Investigators who searched garbage collected from a dumpster near the Swampscott home of Brian Walshe’s mother and at a Peabody transfer station found a hacksaw and blood evidence. Prosecutors have said they found blood and a damaged knife with blood on it during their search of the Walshe’s home.

The couple’s three sons, who are 6 and under, are in the custody of the Department of Children and Families. The state’s child protection agency, citing federal and state privacy laws, has declined to say whom the children will be living with.

Ana Walshe and her husband hosted Ana Walshe’s former employer, Gem Mutlu, on New Year’s Eve. Mutlu left around 1:30 a.m., according to court records.

In what authorities allege is the first of a series of lies and inaccurate information he provided to investigators, Brian Walshe told police his wife told him she had a work emergency in Washington, D.C., on New Year’s Day and left between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. for Boston’s Logan International Airport. She used a rideshare or taxi, Brian Walshe allegedly told police.

But authorities said there is no record of a rideshare or taxi at the home that day and determined that Ana Walshe never flew out of Logan on Jan. 1 or any day since.

Brian Walshe told police that later on New Year’s Day he got lost while driving to his mother’s condo in Swampscott, according to prosecutors. He also told authorities that one of his sons had hidden his cellphone that day, preventing investigators from learning the exact route he took that day, prosecutors have said.

Walshe also claimed he went shopping at a nearby Whole Foods and CVS in Swampscott that day, but Walshe could not provide receipts and was not seen on security video at the time he said was at the stores, according to court records.

Brian Walshe has had previous legal troubles. In 2021, he pleaded guilty in US District Court in Boston to scamming a Los Angeles art collector of Andy Warhol paintings out of $80,000 and has been under house arrest while awaiting sentencing. Under the terms of his house arrest, Walshe’s movements were supposed to be limited to shuttling his children to school or daycare.

In the probe into his wife’s disappearance, Brian Walshe told police he only left the house the next day — Jan. 2 — to buy his oldest son ice cream in Norwood, prosecutors said. But authorities allege that he went to the Home Depot in Rockland, where he spent $450 in cash for cleaning supplies, including tarps, tape, buckets and mops. At the store, he wore a black mask and blue surgical gloves, according to prosecutors.

The couple married in Boston in December 2015. But about eight months earlier, Ana Walshe — who was then known as Ana Knipp — told police in Washington, D.C., that Brian Walshe had threatened to kill her, according to a police report and a person briefed on the matter.

A man threatened her during a telephone call and said “he was going to kill (her) and her friend,” according to a police report. Brian Walshe was the person who made the call from Boston, an official familiar with the investigation said. She did not pursue criminal charges at the time, officials said.

This breaking story will be updated.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.