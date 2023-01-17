Cambridge man to appear in court in connection with two random attacks on Asian American women

Alexandr Ivanenko, 53, was charged with assault and battery on a person over 60 causing injury, assault and battery, two counts of assault and battery to intimidate, and two counts of civil rights violation with injury, Hayden’s office said in a statement Tuesday. He is due to appear in Boston Municipal Court’s Central Division on Jan. 26 for a pre-trial hearing, officials said.

A Cambridge man is due back in Boston Municipal Court next week in connection with two random attacks on Asian American women in Chinatown and Downtown Crossing last year, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office.

Ivanenko was arraigned in December, where he was ordered held “in lieu of $5,000 bail,” according to the statement.

“He was also ordered to stay away from the victims and the locations of the attacks,” officials said.

On April 2, 2022, Ivanenko allegedly approached the two victims, who he did not know, “hours apart” and punched them both in the face, according to the statement.

At 1:14 p.m., an “elderly” Asian-American woman was walking on Harrison Avenue toward Marginal Road in Chinatown when, she told police, a man allegedly punched her and fled, officials said.

“The second attack, also on an Asian-American woman, took place at about 3:24 p.m. in Downtown Crossing,” Hayden’s office said. “The victim told police she was punched by a man who then fled.”

Both women gave their attacker’s description to police, officials said. After viewing surveillance video from both incidents, police determined that the attacker was the same man, according to the statement.

In the statement, Hayden decried the attacks, noting that hate crimes against Asian Americans spiked 339 percent in 2021.

“The attacks against these two women were utterly unprovoked and are an intolerable local manifestation of a disturbing trend we’re witnessing across the nation,” Hayden said in the statement. “These incidents provide a stark example of the way careless and inflammatory national rhetoric can lead to dangerous local repercussions.”

