Chimney fire destroys Middleton home

A chimney fire destroyed a home in Middleton on Sunday, officials said.
The fire broke out at a single-family home on Bixby Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. No one was home at the time and there were no injuries, fire officials said, but the home was left completely charred, officials said.
Investigators determined that the fire was accidental, caused by a chimney venting a pellet stove, officials said.
“Most chimney fires occur due to a build up of creosote, which is a tarry byproduct of burning wood,” Fire Chief Douglas K. LeColst said in a statement. “If you use a fireplace, wood stove, or pellet stove, please have your chimney and flue professionally inspected and cleaned each year.”
A family of five, with three young children, lived in the home, officials said. In a Facebook post, the Middleton Fire Department provided information on how to donate to the family.
