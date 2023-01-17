In the depths of winter, Gardner Museum goes tropical

The annual exhibit features lush plant life that offers a vivid counterpoint to Boston’s stark winter landscape. The courtyard displays delicate orchids, Norfolk Island pine, tree ferns, large fishtail palms, and smaller fan and Areca palms, according to the museum’s website .

The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, known for housing a rich collection of paintings, ceramics, and sculptures belonging to American art collector Isabella Stewart Gardner, began 2023 by installing its first courtyard display of the new year — a vibrant tropical and subtropical exhibit called Midwinter Tropics.

“Midwinter Tropics is one of the really most celebrated of our courtyard installations,” said Robin DeBlosi, director of marketing and communications at the Gardner Museum. “No matter what is happening on the most dramatic of cold winter days here in Boston, there’s always green, verdant, beautiful pops of color happening in the courtyard of the Gardner.”

The museum employs a team of horticulturists who work in offsite greenhouses to maintain and change the collection of plants throughout the year.

“The courtyard is an always blooming courtyard, meaning that the courtyard has plant life that is grown and changed out every week,” DeBlosi said. “We find a lot of folks who … like to come in throughout the cycles of the season and to see the courtyard year round so that they can experience all the different types of displays that come through and all the different plant life.”

The Gardner’s horticulture staff make deliberate decisions regarding the types of plants on display, DeBlosi said.

“Our team really is very thoughtful about connections to other things that are happening thematically in the museum and seasonal exhibitions,” DeBlosi said. “They’ve been doing a lot of research into the botanical roots of various plant forms, how they came to the Americas, [and] why they became popular when they did.”

Midwinter Tropics, one of the Gardner’s nine seasonal displays, will run through February, followed by an orchid display.

“The Midwinter Tropics is an installation of … really gorgeous, very delicate and really special flowers and plants that sort of remind us that the joys of spring are on their way,” Deblosi said.

Sonel Cutler can be reached at sonel.cutler@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cutler_sonel.