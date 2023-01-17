Hingham to celebrate connections to Abraham and Benjamin Lincoln

Historian Edward Achorn will deliver the annual Lincoln Day address at the Old Ship Church on Feb. 11 in the town’s traditional tribute to its connections to Abraham and Benjamin Lincoln.
Abraham Lincoln was a descendant of Hingham colonist Samuel Lincoln, and Major General Benjamin Lincoln was a Hingham native and second-in-command to General George Washington at the Battle of Yorktown during the American Revolution.
This year’s 46th Lincoln Day celebration will begin at 10:15 a.m. with a muster of the Hingham Militia at the Memorial Bell Tower next to Old Ship Church, followed by the laying of wreaths in the adjoining Hingham Cemetery at Benjamin Lincoln’s tomb and at the grave of Massachusetts’ Civil War-era governor, John Albion Andrew.
The proceedings move inside Old Ship Church (at 107 Main St.) for Achorn’s speech, as well as music and the announcement of the winner of the public school’s eighth-grade Lincoln Day essay contest.
That will be followed by a procession to the Abraham Lincoln statue in Fountain Square, at the intersection of South and Lincoln streets, with a stop at New North Church — which Major General Lincoln helped found — for coffee and hot chocolate.
The public is invited for a light meal afterward at the Hingham Heritage Museum at 34 Main St., the headquarters of the Hingham Historical Society, which is sponsoring the event. The celebration is free and open to all.
The aim of the Lincoln Day celebration is to “honor this local history and celebrate civic awareness and engagement,” the society said in a statement.
