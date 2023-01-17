Hingham to celebrate connections to Abraham and Benjamin Lincoln

Historian Edward Achorn will deliver the annual Lincoln Day address at the Old Ship Church on Feb. 11 in the town’s traditional tribute to its connections to Abraham and Benjamin Lincoln.

Abraham Lincoln was a descendant of Hingham colonist Samuel Lincoln, and Major General Benjamin Lincoln was a Hingham native and second-in-command to General George Washington at the Battle of Yorktown during the American Revolution.

This year’s 46th Lincoln Day celebration will begin at 10:15 a.m. with a muster of the Hingham Militia at the Memorial Bell Tower next to Old Ship Church, followed by the laying of wreaths in the adjoining Hingham Cemetery at Benjamin Lincoln’s tomb and at the grave of Massachusetts’ Civil War-era governor, John Albion Andrew.