Hopkinton offering grants to residents impacted by pandemic

Hopkinton is providing a helping hand to local families hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last fall, the state awarded the town $90,000 to fund a grant program to assist households that sustained losses from the pandemic. Since it began accepting grant applications in November, the town has awarded up to $1,600 to 36 families.
The original application deadline was Dec. 1, but due to strong demand the town is continuing to accept grant applications until further notice.
The state award came from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and state surplus budget funds.
“We know that the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted many people in our community,” said Dawn Alcott, director of Hopkinton’s Youth and Family Services Department, “and we are pleased to see those in need taking advantage of this opportunity to recover from some of the economic challenges they’ve experienced.”
For more information, contact the department at 508-497-9781 or the senior center at 508-497-9730.
