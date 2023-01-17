Hopkinton offering grants to residents impacted by pandemic

Hopkinton is providing a helping hand to local families hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last fall, the state awarded the town $90,000 to fund a grant program to assist households that sustained losses from the pandemic. Since it began accepting grant applications in November, the town has awarded up to $1,600 to 36 families.

The original application deadline was Dec. 1, but due to strong demand the town is continuing to accept grant applications until further notice.