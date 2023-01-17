‘I want the last 4 hours of my life back.’ Steamship Authority website glitches snarl Nantucket car ferry bookings

But after hours of technical difficulties on the Authority’s website, Hugick’s trip remains up in the air. At 5 a.m., Hugick was already 1900th in line, he said. After two hours of waiting, he made it to the front of the queue. But while booking, he encountered a “bad gateway error,” was booted off the website, and sent back to the end of the virtual line, he said.

Peter Hugick woke at 4:55 a.m. Tuesday to reserve a spot for his car on the ferry to Nantucket this summer. The Steamship Authority opened ferry bookings to the public at 5 a.m., and Hugick, a North Virginia resident, was looking forward to his annual family vacation.

Then it happened again — twice, Hugick said. By 10 a.m., he’d yet to make a reservation.

“I’m at this point now [where] I’m wondering, ‘Am I just going to give up?’” he said.

Vacationers looking to book vehicles on the ferry to Nantucket this summer are facing long wait times, website errors, and other snafus. Some are taking to Twitter to vent.

“I want the last four hours of my life back,” Matt Guernsey tweeted at 9:36 a.m. “I’ve gotten in, only to get bad gateway errors at least 5 times so far. Shouldn’t the disasters of prior years have motivated some sort of change by now?”

Others are making light of the situation by comparing their Steamship Authority reservation experience to buying Taylor Swift concert tickets. That debacle made headlines in November after Ticketmaster, the ticket distribution company, experienced website glitches, long wait times, and even cancelled general ticket sales following overwhelming site traffic.

This isn’t the first time the Steamship Authority has had booking issues. When reservations opened to the public on Jan. 18, 2022, customers encountered lines with more than 2,000 people waiting, according to a previous Globe report.

Sean Driscoll, communications director of the Steamship Authority, said last year that the virtual waiting room used to manage traffic to the website had been successful in the past. But this year, the long waits were back — along with site glitches.

The Steamship Authority began updating customers about problems about two hours after the online reservations opened.

“[W]e are experiencing website difficulties and our team is working to resolve them,” the authority tweeted just before 7 a.m. “The virtual waiting room is working; we do recommend that if your queue number does not change after 15 minutes, please do refresh your browser. More updates to come.”

Hugick said the authority’s updates had been unhelpful and “a bit aggravating” because they emphasized the number of successfully booked reservations instead of providing updates on website issues.

“They clearly did not plan in advance for the demand that was going to hit them today,” Hugick said. “I just think that’s very disappointing to say the least.”

Driscoll said in an email statement to the Globe that the authority’s most recent update was issued around 9 a.m., and it will be updated once more information is available.

The statement was also tweeted by the Steamship Authority.

The takeaways: By 8:30 a.m. the Authority had processed 4,000 reservations. And IT is looking into the website issues.

“We know many of our customers are frustrated, and this experience is clearly not meeting the level of service we expect to provide,” a tweet read. “We are continuing to work on today’s issues and will provide an update as soon as there is additional information. Thank you for your continued patience.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

