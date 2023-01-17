Leader of hate group charged with civil rights violations for hanging racist banner over highway in New Hampshire

“The civil complaints allege that on July 30, 2022, Mr. Hood led a group of NSC-131 members, including Mr. Cullinan, did trespass upon public property by hanging banners that read ‘Keep New England White’ from an overpass overlooking United States Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and that both Mr. Hood and Mr. Cullinan conspired to violate the Civil Rights Act by agreeing, in conjunction with other NSC-131 members, to travel to Portsmouth, New Hampshire and unlawfully trespass upon public property,” the statement said. “The complaints alleges that Mr. Hood, Mr. Cullinan, and NSC-131′s actions were motivated by race.”

In a statement, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office said prosecutors and Portsmouth, N.H. police have launched civil “enforcement actions” against NSC-131 founder Christopher R. Hood Jr., the group itself, and another man named Leo Anthony Cullinan stemming from the July 2022 banner drop.

New Hampshire authorities have filed civil complaints against the leader of the neo-Nazi group NSC-131, who’s also facing criminal charges in Boston for allegedly brawling with a counter-protester outside a drag queen story hour event last summer, for allegedly hanging a racist banner on public property in the Granite State.

Each alleged violation, the statement continued, is punishable by a maximum civil penalty of $5,000.

“The complaints and the allegations contained therein are merely accusations that the Civil Rights Unit must prove at a final hearing,” the statement said.

It wasn’t immediately clear when Hood’s hearing would be held.

The Pepperell, Mass. resident made headlines last summer in Boston, when he led a demonstration of roughly a dozen masked men outside the Loring Greenough House in Jamaica Plain, where families gathered Saturday morning for the children’s story hour, police said. The Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center have classified Hood’s group as a neo-Nazi organization.

The demonstrators chanted “NSC-131″ and yelled anti-pedophile slogans until the event ended, according to police reports and a witness.

Most of the group dispersed, but several NSC-131 members began “trading insults” with a group of counter-protesters who had gathered on the opposite side of South Street, police said. As both groups moved down the road, screaming threats and profanities at each other, Hood and a 27-year old counter-protester began to fight, falling to the ground and drawing several members of each group into the fray until police broke up the skirmish.

Hood was arraigned last July in West Roxbury Municipal Court on a charge of affray in connection with the alleged scuffle. He pleaded not guilty and was released at the time on personal recognizance. That case remains pending, with the next hearing slated for Feb. 16, records show.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.